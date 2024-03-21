Moody prepares for future fight

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – In a strategic move to bolster readiness and adaptability, Moody Air Force Base Airmen have initiated a series of comprehensive training exercises aimed at honing their skills for potential contingency missions.



Since November of last year, they have been actively conducting training events designed to prepare teams for deployment to austere environments to perform crucial tasks to ensure operational continuity.



“The main mission of what they're going to be doing at these contingency locations is to keep aircraft in the air,” said Capt. Stephen Gardella, 23rd Wing A-Staff director of logistics.. “Their focus will be to arm, refuel, maintain, defend and communicate.”



The primary objective of these training events is to assemble and train teams capable of swiftly deploying to various locations, including islands or other austere environments, where they will carry out those essential tasks with the understanding of the inherent danger of being a smaller, more agile force.



"We're gearing up the wing for future contingencies – moving away from permissive environments to contested environments," explained Master Sgt. Dustin Kinkle, 23rd Wing A- Staff A34 superintendent. “We have to be able to open up a location, do what needs to be done, close it and get out of there before we can be targeted.”



These teams are meticulously trained and equipped to handle any challenges they may encounter in the field. This includes ensuring they have access to necessary resources such as fuel, munitions and provisions to sustain their operations in remote locations.



“The broader (Multi-Capable Airmen) concept we're getting after is that every Airman could have to grab a rifle at a contingency location,” Kinkel said. “Those technical skills are important and they need to have that flexibility, because if the CL gets attacked, everybody needs to grab a rifle and know how to fight together.”



Moody recently conducted a training mission that included comprehensive briefings on current threat landscapes, emphasizing the importance of preparedness. Training events such as these are vital not only for honing technical skills but also for building trust and camaraderie among team members.



Looking ahead, Moody leaders will schedule more advanced training, where teams will undergo further integration exercises, including collaborating with other units to test the base’s ability to seamlessly integrate into joint operations.



“We're gearing up the wing for future contingencies that are coming,” Kinkel said. “But at the same time, we're preparing for the wing to go and do a similar mission while also looking ahead toward a high-end peer to peer fight with our competitors, both military and economic, in the future.”



This initiative aligns with broader Air Force directives aimed at enhancing readiness and preparing for potential high-end conflicts. By investing in training and equipping its personnel to handle diverse and demanding scenarios, Moody is reinforcing its role as a vital asset in national defense.

