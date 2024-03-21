413th CSB supports Operation Pathways

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. John Kennedy briefs leaders of the 413th Contracting Support Brigade how...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. John Kennedy briefs leaders of the 413th Contracting Support Brigade how contracting support will be arrayed across the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Kennedy is the 413th CSB support operations plans officer. see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii (March 22, 2024) – Leaders of the 413th Contracting Support Brigade conducted a rehearsal of concept drill brief with 402nd Army Field Support Brigade officials in March to assess the Army’s ability to provide agile and adaptive contracting support to Operation Pathways.



Operation Pathways is the U.S. Army Pacific Command’s operational approach to campaigning across the Indo-Pacific region. The 413th CSB is responsible for providing contracting support throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.



The Operation Pathways rehearsal of concept drill was the culmination of multiple staffs collaborating across the contracting enterprise that crated a support plan that will push the envelope in terms of contracting mission command.



“The planning events that led to today’s rehearsal of concept drill will serve us well as we continue to posture for a pivot from competition to crisis to conflict if deterrence fails in the Pacific,” said Col. Jason Miles, the 413th CSB commander. “Through Operation Pathways, we continue to build capacity and capability with our supported partners, 8th Theater Support Command and U.S. Army Pacific by providing contracting support to advance their operational effects.”



By working closely with Army Contracting Command staff and building upon momentum generated from the publishing of the 413th CSB Operation Pathways fiscal 2025 mission support order that drove the brigade’s recent external evaluation. Included in the Operation Pathways FY25 support plan are contracting organizations from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command and the 411th Contracting Support Brigade based at Camp Humphreys in South Korea, which represents a significant shift in the overall support plan.



The 413th CSB has proven over time that it can keep the lights on during Operation Pathways’ rehearsals, Miles added. With additional contracting organizations supporting operations in the Pacific, the 413th CSB will be more aligned with U.S. Army Pacific’s strategic goals of building joint interior lines that equates to positional advantage.



The men and women of the 413th CSB plan, synchronize and execute theater support contracting across the U.S. Army Pacific region. In addition, brigade members provide expeditionary contracting support to joint forces across the Pacific.



“The rehearsal of concept drill was the result of massive amounts of staff coordination that allowed us to confirm tasks, eliminate redundancy, and identify several decision points that will be raised at the ACC rehearsal of concepts drill later in March,” said Lt. Col. John Kennedy, the 413th CSB support operations plans officer.



About Army Contracting Command

The Army Contracting Command is headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. From food and clothing to bullets and bombs; from tanks and trucks to boats and aircraft; from Soldiers' weapons to the installations where they work and live with their families, ACC ensures Soldiers have what they need to be successful. As the Army's principal buying agent, ACC supports Army readiness and modernization by using best practices and expert-level oversight to provide warfighters with premier contracting support. The command accomplishes its global operational missions with a professional workforce of Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians, foreign local nationals and contractors at more than 100 locations worldwide.