New York Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4 Heather Ruter retires after almost 28- years of service.



Ruter, a resident of Loudonville, New York, served for almost 28 years with the New York Army National Guard before deciding to keep serving Soldiers as a civilian.



“I loved serving as a Warrant Officer, and this year, I made the transition to be a civilian technician as the State Equal Employment manager,” said Ruter, who previously served as a human resource warrant officer for the 42nd Infantry Division’s Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Personnel Office.



The National Guard has various support mechanisms and programs available to service members, allowing them to serve their country and community.



“There are a lot of services offered to military members when they are going through difficult times,” said Maj. Jean Marie Kratzer, the 42nd Infantry Division’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator.



“We have programs in place to aid service members that struggle with sexual assault and equal opportunity complaints, and highly qualified Soldiers and civilians serving them,” she added.



“I wanted to help people,” said Ruter. “At the end of the day, my job is to help my Soldiers; no matter what happens, I know I worked my hardest, no matter the outcome.”



This is not Ruter’s first foray into helping Soldiers. While on Active Duty, she served as an Equal Opportunity Leader and a Victim Advocate.



“I have handled all sorts of issues like discrimination complaints from service members to civilian employees,” remembered Ruter. “Everyone should be afforded the opportunity in the workplace to be treated equally.”



Through her years of service, Ruter did more than just human resource work; she was also instrumental as a Master Fitness Trainer assisting Soldiers with fitness and nutrition.



“Heather graduated from the Master Fitness Trainer school and implemented the rollout of training for graders for the Army’s new physical training test,” said Ruter’s sister, Master Sgt. Brooke Leavitt also serves in the New York Army National Guard.



Ruter did not just assist Soldiers at the organizational level but also the individual level.



“She juggled so much being a full-time Army soldier, a mom, and being in such incredible shape,” remarked Leavitt. I’ve always been impressed by Heather as a Soldier, but she also does a ton with her son and is a great mother.”



She focuses on nutrition and fitness in her professional life and is also a professional bodybuilder.



“I am so proud of her career in the military; she is why I joined,” said Leavitt. It is a shock to see her leaving, but I know it’s the perfect transition to helping Soldiers as civilians.”

