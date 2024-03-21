SFAB Advisors Build Expertise and Strong Teams

Photo By Maj. Jason Elmore | U.S. Army Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade conducts a stress...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jason Elmore | U.S. Army Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade conducts a stress shoot during the training readiness assessment program at Ft. Moore, Ga, March 20. The TRAP certifies an advisor's proficiency with individual skills to validate their readiness to employ in support of security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore. see less | View Image Page

Fort Moore, Georgia - From March 18th through 21st, the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) hosted its rigorous Training Readiness Assessment Program. This event served as a crucial evaluation of the U.S. Army Advisors' capabilities across various essential domains. Designed to push the limits of communication, medical, and weapons skills, the program also placed significant emphasis on physical fitness.



“TRAP is a monumental exercise where all Advisors work together in the early stages of their force package to identify and assess areas where they need to improve on at the individual level. Therefore, Advisor teams can re-train on areas that need further refinement before entering the collective training phase,” said Capt. Mario Naranjo, Operations Officer for 6th Battalion, 1st SFAB, assisting with event coordination.



Spanning several days, the advisors engaged in a series of challenging exercises. They navigated through lanes specifically crafted to test their proficiency in using and maintaining critical communications equipment. Additionally, they demonstrated their mastery of rendering tactical combat casualty care, an indispensable skill in demanding operational environments. Furthermore, the advisors showcased their expertise in the assembly and function check of heavy-duty weaponry such as the M240B and .50 caliber machine guns.



The pinnacle of the assessment culminated in each Advisor team embarking on a demanding foot march. This march led them to a team fitness challenge, serving as a testament to their collective endurance and resilience. Following this grueling physical trial, the advisors faced a stress shoot using the M4 and M17 weapon systems, highlighting their ability to maintain composure and accuracy under pressure.



Beyond individual skill evaluation, this event underscored the importance of cohesive teamwork. As the advisors tackled tough, realistic training scenarios together, they forged bonds and camaraderie, enduring shared hardships and providing mutual support throughout the arduous events.



“TRAP is the first change our team has had to opportunity to come together and get valuable reps on how to both use our systems as well as how we integrate as a team to maximize every Advisor’s specialty,” said Capt. Quinton Armacost, an Infantry Advisor with 2nd Battalion, 1st SFAB, and TRAP participant.



Ultimately, the Training Readiness Assessment Program certified the advisors' proficiency in essential skills. This certification serves as a pivotal milestone in their ongoing training journey as they prepare to deploy and advise security force partners across Central and South America.