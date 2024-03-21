Army Corps Buffalo District’s New Jobs Support Growing Mission

Photo By Ryan Campbell | Merrie Walsh, an administrative support assistant with the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Campbell | Merrie Walsh, an administrative support assistant with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District's Strategic Integration Office, conducts support functions, Buffalo, New York, March 14, 2024. The district created the SIO to meet the growing needs as the district takes on more work, the SIO consolidates admin, business, recruiting and budgeting support. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has expanded its workforce structure with the creation of a new Strategic Integration Office.



The SIO is designed to meet the needs of the district as its mission evolves, project portfolio grows, and budget approaches $300 million in fiscal year 2024.



Why it matters: The SIO consolidates administrative, business, recruiting, and budgeting support under one umbrella to set the district up for future success.



Previously, these functions were spread across only a portion of the district. The entire Buffalo District will now be able to leverage the capabilities of the SIO, from finding new business opportunities to recruiting new talent and managing personnel.



What’s new: New positions are being added to the Buffalo District as part of the SIO.



- A GS-13 SIO chief will provide centralized leadership to numerous functions that were previously independent.

- A talent manager will actively recruit new team members to fill an increasing number of positions across the district.

- A program analyst will oversee the combined budget in the hundreds of millions and program analysis efforts.

- A business development specialist will build new relationships and seek out project opportunities.

- An administrative officer will oversee all management and administrative support for the district.

- A quality manager will ensure industry standards are being met, collect feedback from customers, and facilitate improvements to how work is done.

- All of these positions were previously independent functions, are now being brought together as one.



The big picture: Many of the district’s growing needs now have people dedicated to addressing them. The structure of the SIO will also offer its team members career progression, the ability to implement new best practices and further their professional development.