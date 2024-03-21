AFRL members recognized for accomplishments at 2023 annual awards ceremony

Photo By Keith Lewis | The Wright-Patterson Honor Guard presents the colors before the Air Force Research...... read more read more Photo By Keith Lewis | The Wright-Patterson Honor Guard presents the colors before the Air Force Research Laboratory’s, or AFRL, 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony March 19, 2024, at the Air Force Institute of Technology's Kenney Hall at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The ceremony recognized the accomplishments of AFRL personnel during the previous year in numerous categories. (U.S. Air Force photo / Keith Lewis) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) — The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, held its annual awards ceremony to recognize top performers of 2023 at the AFRL Annual Awards Ceremony March 19, 2024, at the Air Force Institute of Technology's Kenney Hall at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The ceremony recognized the accomplishments of enlisted Airmen, Guardians and officers as well as civilians and teams for their 2023 AFRL accomplishments.



“We know that nobody excels in a vacuum, and it's the work of all of you that is represented by these awards,” said Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, Air Force Research Laboratory commander. “That'll be a theme that I'll continue to propagate as [Chief Master Sgt. Carlos E. Labrador] and I make our comments today. This is really about the team. It's about all of you, it's about our workforce. I like to call you our ultimate advantage.”



Labrador, AFRL command chief, echoed Cain’s sentiments emphasizing the collective effort required from nominees at the directorate and division levels all the way up to the AFRL level.



“It's not just those individual awards,” Labrador added. “What we really have to show our appreciation of is the culture, the climate [and] the ecosystem, namely the supervisors, who provided mentorship and guidance and supported our nominations coming together.”



Cain said the achievements of the nominees and the individuals honored with the awards within the Air Force, the Space Force, and the joint force carry significant influence.



“Our real success comes when we work together across this team, across the disciplines [and] across the many talents that you have,” Cain added. “Our nation is counting on us, they need us more than ever right now to continue to move science and technology — continue to deliver, deliver integrated solutions and to continue to advance warfighting. That's really what's going to ensure our continued supremacy in air and space.”



As the Department of the Air Force endeavors to address the priorities outlined by the secretary of the Air Force amidst the escalating Great Power Competition, Cain emphasized the imperative for AFRL to sustain its momentum in innovation, exploration and the advancement of cutting-edge technologies.



“You're making history today as we evolve into this era of Great Power Competition,” Cain said.



The winners of the 2023 AFRL Annual Awards are:



Airman of the Year



Senior Airman Cameron A. Harris (711th Human Performance Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio)



Noncommissioned Officer of the Year



Tech. Sgt. Kayla A. Huntley (711th Human Performance Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio)



Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year



Master Sgt. Jenna A. Heber (711th Human Performance Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio)



First Sergeant of the Year



Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Sigafoos (711th Human Performance Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio)



Company Grade Officer of the Year



1st Lt. Michael P. Thompson (Directed Energy Directorate, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico)



Company Grade Officer Individual Mobilization Augmentee of the Year



Capt. Jean-Elie Pierre (Directed Energy Directorate, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico)



Field Grade Officer of the Year:



Lt. Col. Bryan M. Ralston (AFWERX)



Field Grade Officer Individual Mobilization Augmentee of the Year



Lt. Col. James M. Wolongevicz (Space Vehicles Directorate, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico)



Civilian Category I (Individual)



Caitlin M. O’connor (Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio)



Civilian Category II (Individual)



Anthony Christiani (711th Human Performance Wing, Baltimore, Maryland)



Civilian Category III (Individual)



Rachel L. Vickhouse (711th Human Performance Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio)



Administrative Excellence (Individual)



Elissya V. Searcy (Aerospace Systems Directorate, Edwards Air Force Base, California)



Senior Administrative Excellence (Individual)



Annette D. Armstrong (711th Human Performance Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio)



Supervisory (Individual)



Kenneth D. Bole (Space Vehicles Directorate, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico)



Leadership (Individual)



Maj. Andrew M. Beauchamp (Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio)



Senior Leadership (Individual)



Lt. Col. Javier A. Escobar (Munitions Directorate, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida)



Mission Support (Individual)



Patricia A. Wise (Directed Energy Directorate, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico)



Mission Support (Team)



AFWERX Contracting team (Contracting, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio)



Yosef Hassan (team lead), Kimberly Allen, Lisa Beaty, Jonathan Bettin, Michael Bonham, Daniel Brewer, Sandi Brubaker, Daniel Bullock, Dillon Charney, Alexandra Davis, Ryan Debonis, Angela Deluca, Amanda Fouquette, Julia Hawker, James Helmick, Danielle Holland, Candice Holliday, Jerri Hunt, Jordan Kiger, Zachary Kimpel, Jenifer Lash, Jerry Latimer, Andrew Leach, Jessica Ligas, Mark Lucas, Valerie Mancias, Kimberly Matthews, John Mccanney, Kj Mckintosh, Derraya Miller, Courtney Morah, Joshua Ortiz, Timothy Palen, Taborah Paz, Candida Peixoto, Janne Perkins, Mckenzie Phillips, Erin Plessinger, Amita Pujara, Arianna Reid, Scott Seder, Zachary Sewell, Thomas Shea, David Shuey, Donna Sizemore, Anna Maria Smith, Sarah Smith, Catherine Stropki, Matthew Thompson, Michael Vaughan, Chelsie Voss, Jessica Watson, Kyle West, Taylor Whitney, Kimberly Wright and Elizabeth Zuniga



International Award (Individual)



Dr. Brian M. Anderson (Directed Energy Directorate, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico)



International Award (Team)



Missile Warning and Tactical ISR International team (Sensors Directorate, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico)



John M. Merrill (team lead), 1st Lt Lucas N. Kulesza, Dr. Alex M. Friedman, Dr. Peter N. Mcmahon-Crabtree, Dr. Wellesley E. Pereira, Dr. Patrick A. Thewlis, Dr. Zachry C. Theis and Radley J. Serafico



S&T Technician (Individual)



Donald E. Moore (Munitions Directorate, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida)



S&T Technician (Team)



Intelligence Integration and Transition Branch (RIEC) team, Information Directorate, Rome New York Intelligence Team (Information Directorate, Rome, New York)



Master Sgt. Renee Brownell (team lead), Tech. Sgt. Bryan Burns, Tech. Sgt. Nathan Metzger, Tech. Sgt. James Mintner, Tech. Sgt. Luke Ogburn, Tech. Sgt. Sean Rohde and Tech. Sgt. Walker Szucs



S&T Management (Individual)



Dr. Kara L. Martin (Aerospace Systems Directorate, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio)



S&T Achievement (Individual)



1st Lieutenant Stevan J. Gallegos (711th Human Performance Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio)



S&T Achievement (Team)



Rapid Energetics and Advanced Rocket Manufacturing In-House Subscale Demo team (Aerospace Systems Directorate, Edwards Air Force Base, California)



Levi M. Moore (team lead), Capt. Dominique L. O'brien, 1st Lt. Ethan N. Auleciums,



2nd Lt. Rachel A. Hennessey, 2nd Lt. Kellsie G. Knoerzer, Dr. Timothy C. Miller, Dr. Timothy P. Gallagher, Dr. Jared M. Morrissette, Jae H. Oh, Adam J. Brand, Jacob C. Marcischak, Geoffrey E. Trapp, Farid K. Rafla, Sandra J. Tomczack, and Melissa A. Searcy



Jack Blackhurst Innovation Award



Dr. Jeff W. Richey (Directed Energy Directorate, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico)



Organizational Excellence



Materials and Manufacturing Directorate





Technology Transition to a System Program Office



David C. Prentice (Sensors Directorate, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio)



Technology Transition Direct to the Warfighter



Grasshopper Test Team (Integrated Capabilities Directorate, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio)



Michael D. Pilkenton, Thomas G. Howell, Craig M. Bayer, Ronald D. Palmer and Jon D. Andorn



Technology Transition to Industry



Gallium Nitride Device team (Sensors Directorate, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio)



Dr. Kelson D. Chabak, Dr. Antonio Crespo, Dr. Andrew J. Green, Dr. Ahmad E. Islam, Gary R. Hughes, Dr. Denni E. Walker, Elizabeth A. Sowers, And Brian S. Poling



Technology Transition – Internal (Team)



Project Stapel team (AFWERX, Austin, Texas)



Maj. Victor Lopez (team lead), Col. Martin Salinas, Lt. Col. Fernando Nicolalde, Lt. Col. Bryan Ralston, Cameron Carter, Craig Buying, James Heimlick, Angela Deluca, Curry Wright, Joshua Fehd, Sterling Alley, Jack Clark and Matthew Alsleben



Commander’s Cup (Junior Individual)



Maj. Victor “Salsa” J. Lopez (AFWERX, Cambridge, Massachusetts)



Commander’s Cup (Senior Individual)



Dr. Dean R. Evans (Integrated Capabilities Directorate, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio)



Commander’s Cup (Team)



Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System team (Information Directorate, Rome, New York)



Brendon J. Poland (team lead), Capt. Troy R. Kiel, Capt. Brady C. Weaver, Glenn A. Larish, Michael T. Muccio, Kyle R. Holbritter, William J. Smith, Carson F. Woodford, Andrew D. Vanosten, Brio Ratzlaff, Martin M. Ofalt, Jr. and Philip J. Zaleski



Commander’s Cup (Richard Neal Special Recognition) (Junior Individual)



Sarahkatie Thomas (Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio)



Commander’s Cup (Richard Neal Special Recognition) (Senior Individual)



Sarah Dooley (Systems Technology Office, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio)



Commander’s Cup (Richard Neal Special Recognition) (Team)



Starmaster team (Directed Energy Directorate, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico)



Christina L. Osmon (team lead), Lt. Col. Alexander C. Gruenther, Maj. Tod V. Laurvick, Capt. Luis E. Sepulveda, Capt. Asif H. Ali, 2nd Lt. Ian M. Blake, 2nd Lt. Jeremiah Gaulding, 2nd Lt. Isaac A. Hamblin, Dr. Dennis A. Montera, Dr. Steven M. Massey, Dr. Odell R. Reynolds, George D. Joseph, Michael S. Sichler, Travis G. Erickson, James M. Wolongevicz, Zacharie T. Brenden and Lyon G. Luksik





