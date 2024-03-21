Cadets use critical thinking to solve 'wicked problems'

Photo By Trevor Cokley | Dr. Douglas Leonard, a course designer of the U.S. Air Force Academy’s new...... read more read more Photo By Trevor Cokley | Dr. Douglas Leonard, a course designer of the U.S. Air Force Academy’s new “Reflecting on Wicked Problems” capstone class, guides fellow mentors Vice Dean for Academics Col. Brian Neff, left, and Dr. John Riley, far right, as well as Cadet 2nd Class Kelly Yun in a discussion Jan. 29, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley) see less | View Image Page

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – In a new U.S. Air Force Academy problem-solving class, the answers provided by five-member cadet teams may not initially be correct. But the freedom to fail often leads to solutions for the Academy’s most “wicked problems,” course mentors said.



Cadets in the Martinson Honors Program learn to work on difficult challenges with diverse teams in the “Reflecting on Wicked Problems” course. The three initial teams addressed improving base defense against unmanned aerial systems, improving the Martinson Honors Program admission and recruiting process, and reducing sexual harassment and assault in the Cadet Wing.



They focus on defining the problem, phrasing it clearly and communicating the solution effectively. Academy leadership then receives the cadets’ findings for consideration and possible implementation. When it comes to “wicked problems,” a single perspective or discipline often will not be the most complete solution, said Dr. Douglas Leonard, course designer. That’s why the Academy leadership has sought input from various cadet groups.



“Thinking it through with the very best students we have in this strongly structured but also freely experimental classroom environment lets cadets learn more about themselves and also helps the institution tackle something that’s really difficult,” Leonard said.



The course provides a capstone seminar for predominantly senior cadets in the Martinson Honors Program. Faculty members tested the course with three five-cadet teams during the Fall 2023 semester. In December, the teams reported their findings to stakeholders.



Based on the success of the first course, the U.S. Air Force Academy approved it as a permanent offering for all Martinson Honors Program cadets. The course will eventually increase to three sections per semester with cadets tackling 18 problems each academic year, said Vice Dean for Academics Col. Brian Neff, also a course mentor.



“We want them to focus on the big problems they are going to face when they’re on active duty while also making it helpful for [the Academy],” Neff said. “Those two things constantly happen throughout the semester. They are reflecting and working on wicked problems.”



According to Neff, Leonard and fellow course mentor Senior Associate Dean Dr. John Riley, a wicked problem is one that has been around for some time with no definitive solution. Wicked problems require “a diversity of perspectives from a variety of disciplines, all synthesized in an effective manner to solve them,” Neff said.



“Just about every discipline at [the Academy] has some form of capstone course,” Neff said. “Most of those disciplinary capstones still solve problems that are very centric to the discipline itself. This is the only capstone course we have in the curriculum focused across the core curriculum. We are not necessarily looking for what discipline the cadets come from; we are looking at what strengths they derived from the core.”



The mentors designed the course for cadets to tackle important but difficult problems for the Academy, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Space Force and the Department of Defense. They guided the groups through the process but were careful to ensure that cadets provided the solutions, Neff said.



Neff’s team tackled the problem of defending air bases against small unmanned aerial systems. The cadets learned about commercial solutions that would enhance situational awareness of the Academy air space through more traditional methods, Neff said. These solutions can be implemented on forward operating bases or other installations where aerial security is critical.



The complexity of the problem presents an elusive challenge, Neff said. “As large a base as the Academy is, we have some vulnerabilities, so it encourages us to keep looking the solution and finding innovative ways to present a harder target. While the system the cadets evaluated had some challenges, they uncovered key technologies that will help make the Academy a much tougher target.”



Leonard’s group evaluated and revised the Martinson Honors admissions and recruiting program. The team’s solutions included lengthening and intensifying the interview process for honors applicants and communicating to cadets much earlier in their Academy careers about the program’s opportunities. The team produced a “Martinson Honors Program Handbook” that Leonard expects will be ready for the Class of 2028 in the fall.



In Riley’s group, cadets worked on reducing sexual harassment and violence through the Academy’s focus on promoting a climate and culture of respect.



“We wanted to be a part of [the superintendent’s] culture change,” Riley said. “Our premise was that faculty and staff members can help direct cadets, but the solution might get better traction if it came bottom-up from cadets in a sustained way over a longer period. I challenged our five cadets to first define what the problem is, and what aspect of sexual assault and violence they would like to tackle. The team focused on the culture and climate of respect and dignity, and why sometimes fall short?”



The team found that elements of the Cadet Wing’s culture tolerate early advances of sexual harassment and violence. The cadets measured the culture of toleration from cadet responses in the Service Academy Gender Relations survey and through three primary indicators: empathy, conceptualization and perceived accountability, said Cadet 1st Class Helen Agee. The cadets, working with Riley as a mentor, specifically addressed how to promote empathy in the Cadet Wing.



Through the 40 lessons of the Wicked Problems course, Agee said she gained confidence in her ability to analyze and provide recommendations to address problems. She said she also connected her experience of caring for her terminally ill father with her passion for improving the military healthcare system.



Agee said she was also encouraged by how the course proved that cadets have the power to change the Academy, and even the Air Force and Space Force, by working together to decide on solutions.



Agee and her team proposed changes in two areas that Academy leaders are now examining. The first change focused on lack of perceived accountability by educating basic cadets in their first months at the Academy about the consequences of committing sexual violence with examples from previous cadets whose careers ended because of these offenses. The second change addressed conceptualization and empathy by modifying lessons used during the Enhanced Character Development Time for all cadets.



The problem-solving and teamwork skills will also help Agee solve problems in her future career as a Medical Service Corps hospital administrator, she said.



“The Wicked Problems capstone differed from any other course I took because I was able to dive deep into my motivations and reaffirm my commitment to succeeding academically and militarily,” Agee said. “The process of fully analyzing an issue before jumping to solutions is critical for addressing the root cause of wicked problems. As a hospital administrator, I must use the same skills I developed in this course to solve complex problems such as rising healthcare costs, physician shortages and more.”