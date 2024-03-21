Coast Guard Cutter Legare returns home to Virginia following living marine resources patrol, engagements with French navy

Photo By Ensign Tyric Burge | The Coast Guard Cutter Legare (WMEC 912) weighs anchor near the Statue of Liberty in...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Tyric Burge | The Coast Guard Cutter Legare (WMEC 912) weighs anchor near the Statue of Liberty in New York City, New York, March 17, 2024. In support of Operation Atlantic Venture, Legare steamed more than 6,300 nautical miles, patrolling the coast of New England, New York and near the Gulf of Maine, to conduct maritime safety missions, while bolstering the safety and sustainability of the marine ecosystem through enforcement of Living Marine Resources regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Legare) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Legare (WMEC 912) returned home to Portsmouth, Thursday, after a seven-week patrol in the Coast Guard’s First District area of operations.



In support of Operation Atlantic Venture, Legare steamed more than 6,300 nautical miles, patrolling the coast of New England, New York, and near the Gulf of Maine, to conduct maritime safety missions, while bolstering the safety and sustainability of the marine ecosystem through enforcement of living marine resources regulations.



Legare’s crew completed 41 commercial fishing vessel boardings and two recreational vessel boardings, resulting in seven violations of safety or regulatory standards.



During the patrol, the Legare crew completed joint training evolutions with U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Maurice Jester (WPC 1152), Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, and the French naval ship Premier-Maître L’Her (F792). Legare worked with Premier-Maître L’Her for a series of engagements and exercises designed to demonstrate interoperability with a critical NATO partner.



“The officers and crew of Legare performed up to the high standards of the United States Coast Guard for this deployment,” said Cmdr. Jeremy Greenwood, Legare’s commanding officer. “The success in this deployment was measured not just in the sheer number of boardings we conducted, but also by our ability to maintain defense readiness, serve the American public, as well as protect the environment we live in.”



Legare also collaborated with the Coast Guard Recruiting Office Providence, Rhode Island, to host a recruiting event at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Legare gave tours to more than 300 cadets, 150 Junior Reserve Officer Training Course cadets, and 50 civilian visitors.



The Legare is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counter drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcement of federal fishery laws, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.