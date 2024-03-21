Arnold Air Force Base spotlights Women’s History Month: Michelle Hicks

March is Women’s History Month. Observed annually, the month celebrates the contributions of women to U.S. history, culture and society. The month provides an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of women throughout history.

The origins of the month can be traced back to 1978 with a weeklong celebration organized by the school district of Sonoma, California. Presentations, essay contests and parades were held highlighting women’s contributions. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter declared the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week, and the U.S. Congress followed suit the next year, establishing a national celebration. Six years later, the event expanded to the entire month of March.

Today, the month is celebrated nationwide and across the world with International Women’s Day that is observed on March 8. During the month of March, Arnold Engineering Development Complex is recognizing female leadership and personnel and the vital role each plays to the mission of test and evaluation. The following female is sharing what makes Women’s History Month special to her.

Serving as a branch manager with the AEDC Test Operations and Sustainment contract is Michelle Hicks. Hicks has been with TOS for four years. Hicks states that there are many women who have influenced her career, including those who have been employed with TOS.

“There have been so many, but I’ll mention Janet Roth because she did work at NAS [TOS, National Aerospace Solutions, LLC] for a bit. I was maybe two years into my career on another project when I first met Janet,” Hicks said. “I was providing design to support a piece of equipment, and the engineer who was responsible for the piece of equipment worked for her. I had never met her before, but after a meeting one day she suggested that I accompany the equipment engineer to the vendor site at the next visit. She was just someone who looked for opportunities to broaden people’s exposure and experience so they could become better engineers. I think about that today and do try to look for opportunities for others in that same way.”

Hicks added that her best advice to other women is to lift each other up.

“Give it your best shot and help others do the same,” she said.

