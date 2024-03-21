McConnell Dining Facility proclaimed a Hennesy Award winner

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – The Chisholm Dining Facility at McConnell Air Force Base was declared the winner of the 2024 John L. Hennessy Trophy Award for food service excellence in their region, Region 1 East, on March 4.



“I am so proud of my dining facility team; they serve excellence every day and go the extra step to make sure that we provide that layer of care to fuel Team McConnell’s Airmen to operate their best,” said Lt. Col Melissa Jamison, 22nd Force Support Squadron commander. “Our services Airmen are so integral to our air refueling mission and it brings me great joy to see their commitment to McConnell recognized.”



To narrow down the competition, the Air Force Services Center sent evaluation teams consisting of AFSVC food and beverage experts and National Education Foundation Culinary Professionals.



Food quality and hospitality stood out at McConnell, said one of the judges.



“Guests really appreciated the simple good morning or ‘good afternoon’ greeting upon arrival,” said Cynthia Woods, Region 1 team chief and AFSVC Air Force Food and Beverage Plans, Procedures and Strategic Initiatives chief.” I loved the communication between servers and customers while preparing the food.”



Senior Airmen Shayne Nacino, 22nd Force Support Squadron services technician was identified as a food service professional who showed the highest standards of professionalism, attitude and culinary skill, and was nominated for the Hennesy Traveler Association award with the opportunity to receive a week of all-expenses-paid culinary training at the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio.



The awards were presented to four installations with the best food service programs based on their display and execution of excellence in management effectiveness, force readiness support, food quality and production, employee and customer relations, training, and safety awareness.



The other 2024 winners are:



Region 2 (West): 374th Force Support Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, Pacific Air Forces



Air Force Global Strike Command Best Missile Feeding Operation: 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming



U.S. Air Forces in Europe Food Service Small Site Award Winner: 761st Munitions Support Squadron, Kleine Brogul Air Base, Belgium

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 17:31 Story ID: 466795 Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US