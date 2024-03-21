Community exchanges information at the ... CIE

“There are a lot of things that are occurring on Fort Jackson,” said Col. Timothy R. Hickman, garrison commander. “The challenge a lot of times is just finding out when and where to enjoy those events.”



Hickman was speaking to the Fort Jackson community gathered at the 1917 Club and online during a Community Information Exchange, March 14.



“We wanted to share what’s happening with you today because Fort Jackson is a great place to live and work,” he added. “So, we want to let you know how to find out some new information. Our goal is to present the information in … multiple ways to find out how to enjoy Fort Jackson.”

The post did this by setting up an impressive lineup of who’s who on post and off post. There were representatives from:

• Camp Cole

• The Commissary

• Department of Defense Education Activity schools

• Army Community Services

• Child and Youth Services

• Army Substance Abuse Program

• Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation

• American State Utility Services

• Housing Office

• Safety Office

• Moncrief Army Health Clinic

• Armed Forces Wellness Center

• Holistic Health and Fitness

• Religious Services Office

• The Exchange



“This is a forum and an opportunity for our community to engage leaders at Fort Jackson,” said Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, post commander during the event. It allowed not only the community to engage leaders, but for them to reciprocate as well.



“There is nothing that prevents us from talking about and being transparent about what’s happening on our community … We have to have dialogue about what better looks like.”



Kelly added that at the current time, “we don’t have enough people, we don’t have enough money and we’re downsizing. What are we going to do about it? Well, I think we’ve got to optimize what we have … What I want us to do is figure out how we make our community better.”



He said he wants to see the CIE continue “to be one where we’re receiving advice from our community and getting better.”



To view the entire event visit: https://www.facebook.com/FortJacksonCommandingGeneral/videos/745197551051164/

