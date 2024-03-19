USS Boxer Earns Combat Readiness, Excellence Awards

USS Boxer (LHD 4) recently earned seven Navy-wide awards for sustained superior performance.



Boxer was awarded the Battle Effectiveness Award; the Maritime Warfare Excellence Award; the Command, Control, Communications and Information Warfare Excellence Award; the Logistics Management Excellence Award; the Self Sufficiency Award; the Force Health and Wellness Unit Award or Green ‘H’; and the Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Food Service Award.



“With the exception of this past February, Boxer has been underway every month for the past seven months, from August 2023. The crew has worked tirelessly during this time to become America’s premier emergency response force,” said Boxer Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Holmes. “The credit belongs to our Sailors and Marines. These Navy-wide recognitions speak to the ship’s combat credibility and the crew’s readiness for what’s ahead.”



The Battle Effectiveness Award recognizes sustained superior performance in an operational environment, and sustained continuous readiness. Governed by Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, the Battle “E” award is not a qualification award or an award for mere excellence—it is awarded to the best ships in the organization. The instruction states that the award is about the warrior skills that combatant ships must demonstrate in conflict. Boxer has been awarded the Battle ‘E’ 13 times.



In addition to the Battle Effectiveness Award, Boxer earned command excellence awards in four warfare areas, and was recognized for food service quality and medical readiness.



The Force Health and Wellness Unit Award or Green ‘H’ is given to medical departments as a recognition for their efforts to enhance battle readiness by promoting the health, fitness and mental well-being of active duty sailors in the fleet.



“As the Navy puts more resources into better understanding how to care for our Sailors, we know quality of service more holistically is the relationship between work, personal life, health and the stresses in each of those categories,” said Boxer Senior Medical Officer Lt. Cmdr. Paul Flood. “The medical team on Boxer works with other departments and our leadership to be proactive about caring for our Sailors and embarked Marines. The Green H is evidence that we are committed to serving those who serve.”



Boxer’s Supply Department was recognized for both food service and logistics excellence.



“The Food Service teams on Boxer prepare three meals a day, every day, serving more than 2,500 Sailors and Marines underway. Their services are professional, courteous and deserving of this recognition. Our Sailors and embarked Marines trust us to provide healthy meals that taste good when they are away from home,” said Boxer Supply Officer Cmdr. Melissa Flynn. “Food and logistics play an important role in the morale of the crew, and quality of service. In the year ahead, we are going to work just as hard to be diligent and find creative ways to improve the quality of life for service members serving on Boxer.”



Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro described the Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Food Service Award as encouraging, “excellence in Navy food service programs with the objective of improving the quality of life for our Navy personnel.”



Del Toro went on to say, “I commend the Navy Undersea Enterprise, Surface Warfare Enterprise, Naval Aviation Enterprise, CNIC and individual commands for their hard work and commitment to excellence.”



Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, the flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). The Boxer ARG and 15th MEU successfully completed at-sea integrated training exercises, Jan. 18, 2024, training on a full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Boxer is currently underway in the U.S. Third Fleet conducting routine operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 00:01 Story ID: 466708 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Boxer Earns Combat Readiness, Excellence Awards, by ENS Joash Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.