Integrated Battle Problem 24.1 Concludes

SAN DIEGO –U.S. 3rd Fleet concluded Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.1 off the coast of Southern California, Mar. 15. Through analysis, simulation, prototyping, and demonstration, the event focused on employing unmanned systems, above the sea, on the sea, and below the sea.



IBP 24.1 was the fourth iteration under the U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) Experimentation Plan. Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet scheduled the exercise and acted as the officer conducting the exercise, while Amphibious Squadron (COMPHIBRON) 7 was the supported commander and officer in tactical command.



“IBP is an experimental evaluation of how the force fights. To bring a new capability to bear, it has to be demonstrated first,” said Capt. Brian Jamison, Assistant Chief of Staff of 3rd Fleet’s Experimentation Directorate. “We won’t execute a plan that hasn’t been tested. Experimentation validates technology for safe and effective operations. We are learning what doesn’t work as much as we are learning what does work. Our aim is to develop and enhance our current force in order to maintain and grow our advantage in the maritime domain.”



Unmanned systems are vessels operated remotely, semi-, or fully-autonomously, and include air, surface, and subsurface capabilities. IBP featured unmanned systems capable of operating alongside traditional manned vessels in an effort to generate new warfighting advantages. Integration across domains and platforms introduces new approaches to fleet concepts and practices. Implementing automated technology into existing operations can lead to the significant reduction of risk to personnel in hostile environments.



“Command and control is a key enabler and is foundational to our work with unmanned systems integration.” said Jamison. “Command being the orders, the directives, and control being the networking to put those directives into action. These together are challenges that are consistent with normal rehearsal events. It is just another opportunity to think outside the box.”



Testing the integration of unmanned and manned systems identifies and resolves faults in their cooperative operation. IBP exercises evaluate the effectiveness of unmanned systems and generates critical feedback for developers. Revising and refining the challenges that arise with experimental systems and their integration eliminates errors in operational environments.







“IBP has been an educational experience in terms of the possibilities and advantages of unmanned technologies,” said Capt. Justin Kubu, commodore, COMPHIBRON 7. “These systems are complementary to our ship’s existing capabilities, and serve as an extension of their operational abilities. Unmanned systems will increasingly be a part of the fleet’s warfare capabilities. We made sure to understand the testing objectives then put in place the appropriate experimentations and demonstrations.”



Some of the systems that participated in the experimentation from March 4-15 include the Long-Range Unmanned Surface Vessels (LRUSVs), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Ship-Deployable Seaborne Targets (SDSTs), Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Crafts (GARC), ALTIUS, Switchlade 600, T-12 Mantas, T-38 Devil Ray, and the Large Diameter Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (LDUUV).



As IBP evolves, opportunities for coordination with allies and partner nations will arise. IBP’s focus on experimentation provides the necessary pretense for collaboration with allies and partner nations that drives interoperability. Building relationships strengthens the Navy’s capacity to maintain security and freedom in the Indo-Pacific region.



As IBP continues to evolve, future experiments will systematically field and operate progressively more capable unmanned systems that will increase fleet endurance and resilience while minimizing risk to human life. By the end of this decade, Sailors will have a high degree of confidence and skill operating alongside proven unmanned platforms at sea.



An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations–from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.

