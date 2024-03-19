Get To Know Your TRICARE Options in the U.S.

Courtesy Photo | If you live in the United States, the TRICARE Choices in the United States Handbook is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | If you live in the United States, the TRICARE Choices in the United States Handbook is a great resource for learning about your health, dental, and vision coverage options. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Are you new to TRICARE? Have you or a family member recently had a Qualifying Life Event (QLE)? You might be wondering what your health, dental, and vision coverage options are. You might also be wondering what you and your family need to do to enroll.



You don’t need to look hard to find this information. If you live in the United States, the TRICARE Choices in the United States Handbook is a great place to start.



“This handbook is a helpful resource for understanding your health coverage options," said Robert Agnello, deputy chief of Digital Communications at the Defense Health Agency. “You’ll learn key information about how you get care with each plan, how to enroll, and costs.”



The handbook focuses on the TRICARE health plan options available to these types of sponsors and their family members:

• Active duty service members

• Retirees

• Service members who have separated from active duty



Check out the “Your TRICARE Options by Sponsor Status” section to see which plans you may be eligible for. As noted in this section, your location and age also determine your eligibility for certain plans.



Then you can read an overview of each plan. Be sure to make note of when you need to take action to enroll in a TRICARE plan.



New active duty service members and their family members are automatically enrolled in TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Prime Remote, based on where they live. Their family members are automatically enrolled in TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select, based on where they live. If eligible, these family members may change their plan within 90 days of automatic enrollment. All others can only enroll in a plan or change plans after a QLE or during TRICARE Open Season.



The handbook also summarizes pharmacy coverage and dental and vision coverage options. All TRICARE health plans include prescription drug coverage. However, dental and vision coverage are separate from your TRICARE health plan.



