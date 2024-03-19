Navy Personnel Command Hosts Mobilization Exercise

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Navy Personnel Command hosted a mobilization exercise where Selected Reservists demonstrated their ability to provide the fleet with surge forces to meet mission requirements.



As part of the exercise, SELRES Sailors trained with active duty members to enhance their ability to mobilize reserve component forces in response to mission demands.



“The idea is that we would be able -- as reservists -- to come in and augment the productivity of the active duty members,” said Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Williams, Action Officer for the Mobilization Order Writing Office. “The vision is that when the moment comes, we need to be able to mobilize 50,000 Sailors within 30 days.”



During the mobilization exercise the team successfully demonstrated their ability to administer mobilization orders for more than 1,000 reserve Sailors, testing system capacity and gaining valuable experience.



“This is a test on us,” said Senior Chief Personnel Specialist Rosalynn Garcia, Action Officer for the Mobilization Order Writing Office. “We have to make sure that we have the skillsets to support the active duty component.”



The MOBEX also helped SELRES Sailors identify and overcome challenges in the mobilization process, increasing their ability to train additional Sailors and operate the system effectively to provide surge forces to the fleet.

