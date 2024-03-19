St Pete HS JROTC visits MacDill Honor Guard

Mentorship has been a long-standing priority of the U.S.

Air Force.



Aspiring Airmen from the St. Petersburg High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps

visited MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Mar. 7, 2024, to practice drill and formations with base

honor guard and tour a KC-135 Stratotanker with pilots and boom operators assigned to the

63rd Air Refueling Squadron.



“This trip was a great opportunity to allow our students to see the base and meet the Airmen of

today,” said retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Frederick Fowler, SPHS JROTC instructor.

“It is especially important to give these kids an idea of what their future could look like.”



JROTC students practice drill and ceremony frequently while in school, just as members of the

MacDill Honor Guard do. This trip provided students an opportunity to train alongside service

members with drill, formation and ceremonial skills.



During the tour, Airmen from MacDill AFB reinforced the importance of the skills and

emphasized the impactful during their future service.



“We were very excited to see the students from JROTC,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph

Baldwin, MacDill Honor Guard noncommissioned officer in charge. “A lot of Airmen I know came

from that background, this program has inspired so many people to join the world’s greatest Air

Force.”



After training with the honor guard, the students toured a KC-135 with the 63rd ARS.



MacDill frequently gives JROTC and ROTC cadets the chance to understand these service

member’s roles in the Air Force by allowing tours, interviews and photo shoots during larger

events.



The 6th Air Refueling Wing is committed to inspiring the next generation of future leaders and

will continue to offer tours and training events to motivate students to chase their goals.

