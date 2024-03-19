Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    St Pete HS JROTC visits MacDill Honor Guard

    Students from the St. Petersburg High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Mentorship has been a long-standing priority of the U.S.
    Air Force.

    Aspiring Airmen from the St. Petersburg High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps
    visited MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Mar. 7, 2024, to practice drill and formations with base
    honor guard and tour a KC-135 Stratotanker with pilots and boom operators assigned to the
    63rd Air Refueling Squadron.

    “This trip was a great opportunity to allow our students to see the base and meet the Airmen of
    today,” said retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Frederick Fowler, SPHS JROTC instructor.
    “It is especially important to give these kids an idea of what their future could look like.”

    JROTC students practice drill and ceremony frequently while in school, just as members of the
    MacDill Honor Guard do. This trip provided students an opportunity to train alongside service
    members with drill, formation and ceremonial skills.

    During the tour, Airmen from MacDill AFB reinforced the importance of the skills and
    emphasized the impactful during their future service.

    “We were very excited to see the students from JROTC,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph
    Baldwin, MacDill Honor Guard noncommissioned officer in charge. “A lot of Airmen I know came
    from that background, this program has inspired so many people to join the world’s greatest Air
    Force.”

    After training with the honor guard, the students toured a KC-135 with the 63rd ARS.

    MacDill frequently gives JROTC and ROTC cadets the chance to understand these service
    member’s roles in the Air Force by allowing tours, interviews and photo shoots during larger
    events.

    The 6th Air Refueling Wing is committed to inspiring the next generation of future leaders and
    will continue to offer tours and training events to motivate students to chase their goals.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 15:01
    Story ID: 466668
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
