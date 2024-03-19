Kimberly S. Dunn Named DoDEA Americas Principal of the Year 2024

Courtesy Photo | DoDEA Americas leadership congratulates Kimberly Dunn, the principal of Dexter...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DoDEA Americas leadership congratulates Kimberly Dunn, the principal of Dexter Elementary School, as the recipient of the 2024 DoDEA Americas Principal of the Year. From left: Georgia/Alabama Community Superintendent Dr. Lisa Coleman, Southeast District Superintendent Greg Bull, Dunn, and Americas Director for Student Excellence Dr. Judith Minor. The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas is committed to excellence in education, fostering well-rounded, lifelong learners ready to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

Peachtree City, Georgia—The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas proudly announces Kimberly S. Dunn, the Principal of Dexter Elementary School, as the esteemed recipient of the Principal of the Year (POY) for DoDEA Americas. This prestigious award recognizes Dunn's exceptional leadership, dedication to academic excellence, and unwavering commitment to the students, staff, and community of the Fort Moore Community.



Under Dunn's leadership, Dexter Elementary has seen significant transformation and achievement, streamlining operations and setting new standards for administrative excellence. Initiatives such as an internal audit process for school records have enhanced efficiency and accountability. Dunn's leadership further catalyzed academic excellence, with Dexter Elementary climbing from 9th to 5th in Math Summative Assessment rankings within the 17 schools in DoDEA's Southeast District from SY 21-22 to SY 22-23.



Her tenure has also marked a notable increase in community and parental involvement, adding four new partners and securing the support of 30 organizations for school events, leading to the school's PTO receiving the Fort Moore's Volunteer of the Year award. Innovative measures like a schoolwide communication plan and the "Lucky Duck" process, randomly selecting teachers for prizes, have significantly improved the school's climate and culture. These efforts and a strategic focus on enhancing student achievement and support systems underscore her exceptional leadership and comprehensive approach to education.



Kimberly S. Dunn's background is as impressive as her contributions to Dexter Elementary. With a career spanning various roles within DoDEA and other educational institutions, Ms. Dunn has consistently demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence. Her journey from a Gifted Education Teacher and Instructional Support Specialist to her leadership roles in DoDEA exemplifies her dedication to enhancing educational outcomes for all students.



Dr. Judith Minor, DoDEA Americas Director for Student Excellence, stated, "Kimberly Dunn embodies the vision and mission of DoDEA through her exceptional leadership and innovative practices. Her dedication to the students, staff, and community of Dexter Elementary School is a testament to her commitment to excellence in education. We are proud to recognize her as the DoDEA Americas Principal of the Year."



Ms. Dunn's selection as Principal of the Year reflects her outstanding leadership, commitment to fostering collaborative and respectful relationships, and continuous pursuit of excellence. Along with the award and recognition, Ms. Dunn will compete for the DoDEA Principal of the Year award, which recognizes outstanding DoDEA principals from around the world who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning experiences for students and demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession.



