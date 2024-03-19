Courtesy Photo | WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Soldiers from Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Soldiers from Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), representing the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), participated in the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, and finished 22nd out of 66 military (including ROTC) teams – 23rd out of 74 overall, March 16 (U.S. Army Courtesy Photos). Staff Sgt. Moon Chang, from Columbia, Maryland, a 17C, Cyber Operations Specialist, assigned to Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, March 16. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Cyber Snapshot – Staff Sgt. Moon Chang



WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Staff Sgt. Moon Chang, from Columbia, Maryland, a 17C, Cyber Operations Specialist, assigned to Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, March 16.



Name: Staff Sgt. Moon Chang, 17C, Cyber Operations Specialist

https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/career-match/signal-intelligence/locations-stats-frequencies/17c-cyber-operations-specialist.html

Unit: Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber)

Hometown: Columbia, Maryland



Event: Staff Sgt. Chang was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division

• DET-TX finished 22d out of 66 military (including ROTC) teams; 23d out of 74 overall.

• Since its inception, the Bataan Memorial Death March’s participation has grown from about 100 to about 9,600 marchers. These marchers come from across the United States and several foreign countries. While still primarily a military event, many civilians choose to participate in the challenging march. Participants get to choose between two courses: a 14.2-mile and a 26.2-mile course (https://bataanmarch.com).

• The March memorializes the 10,000 American and Filipino Soldiers who died during the Bataan Death March.

• While in the area, DET-TX Soldiers supported the El Paso Recruiting Company, TX, and visited two local high schools – Austin High School and Ysleta High School – to share their firsthand knowledge of what their lives are like while serving in the Army.



Why did I join the Army? I joined the Army because it helped me and my Family in many ways. It gave us stability, which was really important. Also, it offered educational opportunities, especially in cybersecurity, which I was interested in. Plus, the Army took care of my Family’s needs while I focused on my military career. Overall, joining the Army not only made us financially secure but also helped me grow personally and professionally.



Why did I volunteer for the Bataan Memorial Death March? I volunteered for the March to push myself both physically and mentally. Having recently completed the Norwegian Foot March, I felt well-prepared and saw this as a good chance to further challenge myself and contribute to the team.



How did I prepare for the March? To prepare for the March, I devoted personal time to train. Prior to committing to the March, I trained three times a week, alternating between heavier weight rucks for shorter distances and lighter weight rucks for longer distances. Following my decision to volunteer, I adjusted my training routine to twice a week which included one long-distance ruck covering 16-20 miles, along with a shorter distance ruck aimed at recovery and maintaining physical fitness.



What do I enjoy about my job? I am relatively new to the unit, having transferred from the Cyber Protection Brigade to the 782d MI BN two months ago to pursue an operator pipeline. I’m currently working in the orderly room, helping other Soldiers while awaiting to get into the CNOQC (Cyber Network Operations Qualification Course). I’m enjoying assisting them during this period. Also, what I really like about my job in cyber is that I'm always learning and figuring out how to handle new problems.