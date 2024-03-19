Courtesy Photo | WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Soldiers from Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Soldiers from Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), representing the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), participated in the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, and finished 22nd out of 66 military (including ROTC) teams – 23rd out of 74 overall, March 16 (U.S. Army Courtesy Photos). Sgt. Evan Conant, from Sherwood, Oregon, a 35P, Signals Intelligence Voice Interceptor, assigned to Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, March 16. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Cyber Snapshot – Sgt. Evan Conant



WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Sgt. Evan Conant, from Sherwood, Oregon, a 35P, Signals Intelligence Voice Interceptor, assigned to Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, March 16.



Name: Sgt. Evan Conant, 35P, Signals Intelligence Voice Interceptor

Unit: Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber)

Hometown: Sherwood, Oregon



Event: Sgt. Conant was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division

• DET-TX finished 22d out of 66 military (including ROTC) teams; 23d out of 74 overall.

• Since its inception, the Bataan Memorial Death March’s participation has grown from about 100 to about 9,600 marchers. These marchers come from across the United States and several foreign countries. While still primarily a military event, many civilians choose to participate in the challenging march. Participants get to choose between two courses: a 14.2-mile and a 26.2-mile course (https://bataanmarch.com).

• The March memorializes the 10,000 American and Filipino Soldiers who died during the Bataan Death March.

• While in the area, DET-TX Soldiers supported the El Paso Recruiting Company, TX, and visited two local high schools – Austin High School and Ysleta High School – to share their firsthand knowledge of what their lives are like while serving in the Army.



Why did I join the Army? To attend Defense Language Institute, and adventure. I shipped to Basic Training two days after graduating from college. I knew that to be competitive in the job market, I needed more than just my bachelor’s degree. The Army provided me with the work experience and quality job training needed to become a strong candidate for both additional post-military education, and various civilian careers.



Why did I volunteer for the Bataan Memorial Death March? I like to challenge myself. That same reasoning also led me to joining the Army. Challenges like the Bataan Death March and the Defense Language Institute are what motivates me to improve.



How did I prepare for the March? I had already been training to participate in marathons. Ruck marching is a great way to train stamina, and so it fits well into my training regime.



What do I enjoy about my job? Language training opportunities, work/life balance, like-minded and motivated coworkers. Learning another language has always been on my bucket list. But I did not have the time or money needed to master another language in my prior civilian life. The Army paid me my salary while sending me to attend the greatest language learning school in the United States. There is no other such opportunity anywhere, and I am deeply thankful to the Army for giving me that life-changing experience.