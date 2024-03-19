Courtesy Photo | WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Soldiers from Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Soldiers from Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), representing the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), participated in the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, and finished 22nd out of 66 military (including ROTC) teams – 23rd out of 74 overall, March 16 (U.S. Army Courtesy Photos). Sgt. Cameron Steinbach, from Reedsville, Pennsylvania, a 17C, Cyber Operations Specialist, assigned to Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, March 16. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Cyber Snapshot – Sgt. Cameron Steinbach



WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Sgt. Cameron Steinbach, from Reedsville, Pennsylvania, a 17C, Cyber Operations Specialist, assigned to Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, March 16.



Name: Sgt. Cameron Steinbach, 17C, Cyber Operations Specialist

Unit: Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber)

Hometown: Reedsville, Pennsylvania



Event: Sgt. Steinbach was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division

• DET-TX finished 22d out of 66 military (including ROTC) teams; 23d out of 74 overall.

• Since its inception, the Bataan Memorial Death March’s participation has grown from about 100 to about 9,600 marchers. These marchers come from across the United States and several foreign countries. While still primarily a military event, many civilians choose to participate in the challenging march. Participants get to choose between two courses: a 14.2-mile and a 26.2-mile course (https://bataanmarch.com).

• The March memorializes the 10,000 American and Filipino Soldiers who died during the Bataan Death March.

• While in the area, DET-TX Soldiers supported the El Paso Recruiting Company, TX, and visited two local high schools – Austin High School and Ysleta High School – to share their firsthand knowledge of what their lives are like while serving in the Army.



Why did I join the Army? Ever since I saw my brother graduate basic training, I knew I wanted to serve my country. When I was in high school, I was bouncing different career paths I wanted to pursue, but I was never able to pin down exactly what I wanted to do. Most of my friends ended up doing drugs and I knew I had to get away from my hometown. I did not know exactly where I wanted to go, or what I wanted to do. I talked with my father who was in the Army, and he told me about the many different benefits the Army offered. He told me about his experiences during his service and believed I would enjoy it. My senior year I went to the recruiter’s office and decided to enlist into the Army.



Why did I volunteer for the Bataan Memorial Death March? I enjoy pushing myself both physically and mentally. Initially, I was training with other volunteers for the Bataan Ruck March, for preparation for the Army’s air assault school. I was encouraged by my team leader, who persuaded me to take on the challenge of the Bataan Ruck March.



How did I prepare for the March? My team leader made a workout plan that consisted of running and hill drills, in preparation for the Bataan Ruck March. We would also do a ruck every other week, gradually increasing in the distance each time.



What do I enjoy about my job? One thing that I enjoy at my job is the people that I am surrounded with. I am constantly motivated to work harder and learn more through the people in my unit. No matter what hardships I might face, I am constantly surrounded by people who willingly help me out without hesitation.