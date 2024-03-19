Courtesy Photo | WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Soldiers from Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Soldiers from Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), representing the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), participated in the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, and finished 22nd out of 66 military (including ROTC) teams – 23rd out of 74 overall, March 16 (U.S. Army Courtesy Photos). Capt. Matthew Last, from Spring Valley, Illinois, a 17A, Cyber Warfare Officer, assigned to Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, March 16. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Cyber Snapshot – Capt. Matthew Last



WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – Capt. Matthew Last, from Spring Valley, Illinois, a 17A, Cyber Warfare Officer, assigned to Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division, March 16.



Name: Capt. Matthew Last, 17A, Cyber Warfare Officer

https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/career-match/signal-intelligence/locations-stats-frequencies/17a-cyber-warfare-officer.html

Unit: Detachment Texas (Cyber Rangers), 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber)

Hometown: Spring Valley, Illinois



Event: Capt. Last was part of a team representing the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) at the Bataan Memorial Death March 2024, Team Military Division

• DET-TX finished 22d out of 66 military (including ROTC) teams; 23d out of 74 overall.

• Since its inception, the Bataan Memorial Death March’s participation has grown from about 100 to about 9,600 marchers. These marchers come from across the United States and several foreign countries. While still primarily a military event, many civilians choose to participate in the challenging march. Participants get to choose between two courses: a 14.2-mile and a 26.2-mile course (https://bataanmarch.com).

• The March memorializes the 10,000 American and Filipino Soldiers who died during the Bataan Death March.

• While in the area, DET-TX Soldiers supported the El Paso Recruiting Company, TX, and visited two local high schools – Austin High School and Ysleta High School – to share their firsthand knowledge of what their lives are like while serving in the Army.



Why did I join the Army? I joined the Army to serve my country, be part of something bigger than just my small town and allow me to experience things in life I would not have otherwise had the opportunity for. I have distinct memories of the 1990’s Army commercials and was heavy influenced by the events of 9/11. I never really had a set path as a child and was given structure and every chance to excel. I originally enlisted as a 15T UH-60 Blackhawk Repairman and Crew Chief. After six years I wanted to progress further in my career and was accepted to Green-to-Gold, where I commissioned into Cyber.



Why did I volunteer for the Bataan Memorial Death March? I have completed multiple Bataan Memorial Death March events and have continued to push myself to honor the memories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of our values. It is an amazing experience to honor all those involved in the Bataan Death March and get to meet the survivors every year.



How did I prepare for the March? I created a training plan that consisted of six months of rucking, running and hill drills, in preparation for the Bataan Ruck March. I have used this plan for multiple years training for Bataan and was able to pass it on to the Team here in Texas, where we trained together. Along with the training plan, I shifted focus from heavy weightlifting to endurance training.



What do I enjoy about my job? I enjoy leading the smartest soldiers in the Army. Every day I’m surprised by the knowledge and innovative thinking of those that work with me on my Team. There are limitless opportunities for training and education to focus not only on Cyber focus but also the Army profession and personal goals. I enjoy every day at work, constantly working to remove the barriers for my soldiers to surpass their perceived limits in their service to this nation.