NCIS Sailor Recognized as Copernicus Award Winner

SAN DIEGO – Cyber Warfare Technician 1st Class Justin L. Otto, from Covington, Tennessee, was one of 29 recipients of the fiscal year 2023 Copernicus Award at the AFCEA - United States Naval Institute (USNI) WEST 2024 Conference and Exposition in San Diego on Feb. 13.



Since 1997, the Copernicus Award has recognized individual contributions to naval warfare in command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I), information systems, cyber operations, and information warfare. The award is sponsored by AFCEA International and USNI.



Otto, assigned to Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Office of Military Support (OMS), serves as the leading petty officer for the Cyber Department within OMS and the primary cyber defense forensics analyst for the NCIS Cyber Operations Field Office in Washington, D.C. As a liaison for sharing information between multiple Department of Defense agencies and outside government organizations, his superior achievements set him apart from his peers.



“I provided training to various sister organizations, including the FBI,” Otto said. “I also fostered and helped to nurture partnerships with several DoD organizations, and assisted in investigations within the DoD.”



Cmdr. Terrence Jones, OMS commanding officer, expanded on how Otto’s technical expertise helped train FBI special agents using advanced tool-sets designed to enhance the National Defense Cyber Alliance’s ability to detect and defend against cyber threats during his temporary assignment in Huntsville, Alabama, one of many achievements included in Otto’s nomination for the Copernicus Award.



“He worked on-site with interagency personnel incorporating new datasets for the purpose of data enrichment and increased cyber threat intelligence sharing between the U.S. Government and industry,” said Jones. “His collaboration with interagency personnel to incorporate new datasets for data enrichment and increased cyber threat was instrumental in defining the role of NCIS as the military department counterintelligence organization for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and other defense agency headquarters.”



Along with NCIS Special Agents, Otto conducted counterintelligence incident assessments and followed procedures to protect sensitive investigative techniques. His expertise enabled him to participate in the full range of NCIS case categories including intrusions, ransom-ware, and suspicious network activity.



When asked what he enjoyed most about his job, Otto noted his fellow Sailors, professional staff, special agents, and the projects that he has the opportunity to see through.



“I enjoy teamwork and investigations within NCIS Cyber, I feel very proud to take home the win for OMS and NCIS,” said Otto.



Otto joined the Navy in 2016 and has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Cybersecurity and Computer Networks from the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland. His qualifications include digital forensics examiner, digital media collector, and is currently pursuing cyber crime investigator under the Defense Cyber Investigations Training Academy. He is also enrolled in cybersecurity classes offered by the SysAdmin, Audit, Network, and Security Institute and Computing Technology Industry Association.



“Otto’s professionalism is fueled by a relentless pursuit of learning, and his personal accomplishments exceeds all standards,” said Jones. “His unmatched initiative, technical expertise, insightful leadership, and mission dedication is pivotal to operational success.”

Although he was recognized as a Copernicus awardee for his work, he is adamant that it is not solely skills that make the winner, and credits an optimistic outlook as the cornerstone for success.



“My advice to fellow Sailors on personal and professional growth would be to practice continuous learning and to keep a positive mindset,” said Otto.



Cyber Warfare Technicians (CWT) apply their specialized skill sets to the cyberspace domain, employing tactical and strategic capabilities to plan, develop, and execute offensive and defensive Cyberspace Operations. CWTs also perform threat analysis, digital forensics, network exploitation, research and development, and mission planning. CWTs are critical to addressing threats in cyberspace - ensuring our Navy and joint force stay in competition.



Comprised of about 2,000 personnel, with more than 1,000 serving as federal special agents, NCIS is unique among U.S. military criminal investigative organizations as it is a civilian-ran agency and is headed by a civilian law enforcement professional who reports directly to the Secretary of the Navy.



Today, NCIS operates in approximately 191 locations, in more than 41 countries. Given the organization's worldwide forward presence, NCIS is often the first federal law enforcement agency on the scene when U.S. interests overseas are affected. In addition to serving at major naval commands around the world, NCIS special agents deploy aboard all Navy aircraft carriers and with amphibious task forces. NCIS agents routinely conduct advances before U.S. Navy ships visit non-Navy ports, working with domestic and foreign counterparts to identify and mitigate security threats. NCIS also conducts protective service operations for senior naval officials and visiting dignitaries.



