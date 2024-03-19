Army CID Updates 200th MP Command on Transformation

Approximately 40 members of the 200th Military Police Command (MPC), U.S. Army Reserve, attended an annual planning event with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Army CID headquarters in Quantico, Virginia, on March 14-15, 2024.



The attendees, all of whom serve with CID, discussed strategic plans for 2025 and received updates on Army CID’s ongoing transformation. In 2021, Army leadership directed CID to undergo a historic transformation into a civilian-led federal law enforcement organization with expanded authorities to investigate or prevent serious crimes that affect Soldiers and Army readiness.



During the event, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jeffery W. Fiely, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the 200th MPC, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Donald P. Sullivan, were recognized for their service to Army CID as they prepare to retire from their uniform military duties.



The 200th MPC is responsible for leading and training nearly 14,000 Soldiers and providing mission command for more than 97 percent of the Army Reserve’s MP assets. Soldiers of the 200th MPC conduct route security, customs operations, criminal investigations, and provide protective services support for CID and the joint force.



Army CID is the Army’s premier federal law enforcement agency, with nearly 3,000 personnel assigned to 124 locations worldwide, responsible for felony criminal investigations and operations; war crimes and terrorism investigations, criminal intelligence collection and analysis; cybercrime investigations and operations; multi-dimensional forensic support; and protective service operations for the Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other high-risk personnel.

