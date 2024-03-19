Austere’ s Amphibious Angle

Photo By Lance Cpl. Mary Linniman | U.S. Marines Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., commander of U.S. Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Mary Linniman | U.S. Marines Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, speaks to Marines and Sailors that participated in exercise Austere Challenge 24 (AC24) at the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Headquarters in Naples, Italy, on March 15, 2024. AC24 is a training exercise conducted by U.S. Marines and Sailors focused on enhancing interoperability and readiness in challenging and austere operational environments. The exercise involves various scenarios such as crisis response and multinational peacekeeping operations to better prepare U.S. forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Linniman) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy- The United States Marine Corps has historically played a pivotal role in both Europe and Africa. In recent years with an increase in military conflicts in the aforementioned areas, Marines have been actively working alongside NATO Allies and partners to ensure regional security and stability.



Marines with Marine Forces Europe and Africa (MFEA) participated in Exercise Austere Challenge 24 (AC), March 4-14, 2024. Austere Challenge 24, led by United States European Command (EUCOM) and its subordinate components, practiced coordinating a real word simulated response to a crisis, with NATO Allies and partners in the European theater.



Almost 1,000 service members participated in AC 24 alongside NATO Allies and partners.

“Austere Challenge has been around since the 90’s, but it was not really utilized again until 2020 due to the volatile nature of the activity in the European area of responsibility,” said Maj. Casey Jackson, the Marine Corps deputy operation planning team lead for AC 24. “Specifically, the Russian incursion into Ukraine in 2022, really heightened a need to be prepared to coordinate and respond to a world crisis.”



AC 24 focused on combatant command coordination and the integration of capabilities across the U.S. European Command's area of responsibility. AC 24 tested the readiness of forces faced with theater crises, validated strategic avenues for success, practiced deterrence principles, and reinforced interoperability within the NATO Alliance framework.



EUCOM has given MFEA the priority to support contingency operations in the EUCOM area of responsibility. The Marine Corps is oriented towards denying Russian aggression, focusing on Europe in the northern flank, and providing a flexible amphibious option response to an ever-evolving volatile security environment in the European theater.



AC 24 was a strategical level exercise focusing on planning problem solving that took place over a two-week period. The exercise asked participants, how as a higher headquarters, do we best give our tactical level commanders guidance to defeat the enemy?



“As we respond to a major crisis, we have to be able to practice refining our command and control coordination integration, capabilities and functions across the commands.”



As crisis continue to evolve in Europe and Africa the Marine Corps stands as a uniquely qualified amphibious asset able to quickly respond to crisis and play a pivotal role in strategic locations.



Operating in the European and African area of responsibility requires a strong Navy, Marine Corps team working together.



"Austere Challenge tested our mettle as the maritime component and we learned some great lessons - it was a tremendous success," said Maj. Gen. Robert Sofge Jr., commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa. "Our Marines integrated with our Navy partners and attacked the complex problems presented by the scenario. This exercise is a vital component of ensuring we are ready to respond to crises in support of regional stability and security and I'm proud of how our Navy-Marine Corps team responded."



In an ever-changing world the Marine Corps along with other services and U.S. Allies and partners continue to refine coordination and procedures to best respond to regional threats. Austere Challenge 24 represents one of many exercises throughout the region that aim to strengthen NATO to ensure regional security and stability.