Fort Moore hosts 8th annual Heat Forum

The Maneuver Center of Excellence and the Army Heat Center hosted the 8th Annual Heat Forum Feb. 28, bringing together leaders and experts to share best practices for preventing and managing heat-related illnesses.



During the forum, military leaders and medical providers shared tips and up-to-date information on planning, prevention, and education on heat illnesses for incorporation into battle rhythms. Content included a “man down drill” with a live, in-person demonstration on identifying and responding to suspected heat injuries, including how to successfully implement active cooling methods, such as ice sheeting.



Lt. Col. David DeGroot, Army Heat Center director, discussed factors that impact individuals and make them more vulnerable in certain conditions.



“Prevention of exertional heat illness requires understanding of the weather and mission-related and individual risk factors that may increase an individual’s susceptibility,” said DeGroot. “In this joint effort to reduce heat casualties, we give leaders a toolkit of resources, as extensive as we can, so they have options for mitigating heat risk in formations.”



The forum also included presentations from industry leaders and sessions focused on heat safety, prevention and best practices, informational sessions on findings concerning the way heat affects individuals differently, how to properly prepare for weather, and the importance of identifying risk factors of heat illness during training.



“Proper nutrition and hydration are powerful performance enhancers and play an essential role in mitigating injuries in warfighters,” said Brook Ford, 75th Ranger Regiment performance dietitian.



“Dehydration and glycogen depletion cause decreased endurance potential, fatigue, and an overall drop in performance,” added Christina Lapeyrouse-Franklin, 194th Armored Brigade registered dietitian.



The Army Heat Center was established at the Fort Moore Martin Army Community Hospital in 2019 to identify, develop, and disseminate best practices for the prevention, identification, treatment and return to duty of Soldiers who experience heat illnesses. The program operates in tandem with the Warrior Heat- and Exertion-Related Events Collaborative, a multidisciplinary advisory panel dedicated to devising and enacting protocols aimed at aiding providers, service members, and civilians in the prevention and treatment of heat-related illnesses and injuries.



"In 2018, before the establishment of the center, Fort Moore experienced 96 cases of exertional heat stroke casualties. However, in 2023, this number decreased to 56,” said DeGroot. “While the Army Heat Center contributed to this improvement through its training and guidance, recognition is also due to the unit-level leaders who integrate heat illness risk prevention into their daily activities. The bottom line is heatstroke is 100% preventable. That is our goal and we’re trying to provide all the tools that can help us get there.”

