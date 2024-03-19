NSA Bahrain Fire and Emergency Services Department receives multiple awards from Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

NSA Bahrain Fire and Emergency Services Department (NSAB FESD) have bene recognized by Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) with three major annual awards for fiscal year 2023.



Of the seven award nomination packages, NSAB FESD was recognized as EURAFCENT Fire Prevention Program of the Year, Battalion Chief Thanzeer Basheer was recognized as Fire Officer of the Year, and Captain Redmond Floyd was recognized as EURAFCENT Fire Inspector of the Year. Additionally, NSA Bahrain was selected as the runner-up EURAFCENT Fire Department of the Year for the small department category, and Firefighter Gihan Chamira Polketiyage was chosen as runner- up for EURAFCENT Firefighter of the Year.



Following the three major award wins, NSAB FESD will go on to compete at the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) level for the opportunity to be recognized as the best in their respective categories.

NSAB FESD Fire Chief Shawn Herrera explained what these achievements mean – not only for the department, but NSA Bahrain and the 147 tenant commands aboard the installation.

“These awards are significantly important to us because we were voted by the Region command team, representing the installation and Region at the CNIC level,” said Herrera. “These awards are the true validation of what every personnel in our department is capable of in meeting our standards and provide service to the community.”



Herrera went on to congratulate Basheer, thanking him for his dedication, initiative and leadership. Basheer played a major role in the department achieving accreditation by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International in March 2023, and was the first locally-hired NSAB FESD person to receive Navy Region Emergency Medical Technician certification.

“I am very honored to receive this recognition,” said Basheer. “There are no words I could use to describe how proud I am to be part of this organization.”



Floyd reported to NSA Bahrain in June 2022, and is a certified risk assessment code (RAC) reduction specialist. His efforts included the revamping of the inspection abatement process, decreasing overall RAC’s of 4 and 5 by 25 percent.



“Inspector Floyd leads the way in achieving our department’s common goal – 100 percent compliance and enforcement of standards,” said Herrera. “He comes to work with a positive attitude and strives to become better in his craft every single day. He truly deserves this recognition.”



NSAB FESD comprises personnel from a variety of countries including the U.S. Bahrain, India, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and India. Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain, believes that diversity is what makes NSAB FESD such a strong and effective unit.

“Our FESD is unique, combining the team’s diversity and collective talents in order to operate as a unified emergency response force,” said Aperauch. “I know how special of a team we have here, and these awards from EURAFCENT are a testament to that. I couldn’t be prouder of the NSAB FESD and their superior performance, pursuit of excellence, and commitment to the installation and everyone on board.”

NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft, and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage, and commitment.

