Poland Joins Combined Maritime Forces in Middle East as 42nd Member

MANAMA, Bahrain – Combined Maritime Forces welcomed the Republic of Poland as the 42nd member of the world’s largest maritime security partnership, March 17.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Poland as a member of CMF,” said Vice Adm. George Wikoff, CMF commander. “We greatly benefit from Poland’s participation in this coalition of nations committed to regional maritime security. I look forward to being ‘Ready Together’ with our new partners as CMF continues to set the global standard for maritime cooperation.”



CMF is comprised of a headquarters staff and five combined task forces focusing on defeating terrorism, preventing piracy, encouraging regional cooperation, and promoting a safe maritime environment. The naval partnership upholds the international rules-based order by supporting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world's most important shipping lanes.



With 42 nations, CMF is the largest naval partnership in the world. Other task forces include CTF 150, focused on maritime security in the Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea and eastern Gulf of Aden; CTF 151, which leads regional anti-piracy efforts; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; CTF 153, responsible for maritime security in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and western Gulf of Aden; and CTF 154, established in May to enhance maritime security training throughout the region.

