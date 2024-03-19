Cope Tiger 24 Exercise Directors host media day

Korat Royal Air Force Base, Thailand — Cope Tiger 2024 exercise directors hosted a media day event after completing a trilateral flight in Thailand airspace, March 19.
The exercise directors: Col. Jeffrey Shulman, U.S. Air Force director, Gp.Capt. Arnon Charusombat, Royal Thai Air Force director, and Col. Sebastian Chai, Republic of Singapore director, are each leading their respective nations' contributions to the annual exercise.
After completing a formation flight that brought together various airlift and fighter platforms from the three nations, the directors took questions from local media about the exercise.
“Thailand has one of the largest and most dynamic airspace that allows a higher degree of training… an experience we don't get many other places, said Shulman. “So for Thailand to host us, bring us all together to get better is quite the opportunity for all three countries.”
Cope Tiger, celebrating its 30th Anniversary, is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to enhance combined multinational joint interoperability while concurrently aiming to enhance the strong defense relations among the three countries.
This year, the exercise will feature 77 assets and more than 2,000 personnel that will engage in large-scale air defense and strike missions to hone and sharpen their operational competencies.
