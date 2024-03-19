51 FW trains lethality at Misawa AB during Ninja Mustang

Photo By Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal | U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Stafford, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal | U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Stafford, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, taxis a runway during the Ninja Mustang training event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 7, 2024. During the event, 51st Fighter Wing pilots trained with realistic enemy targeting systems to simulate combat scenarios, enhancing their operational readiness for real-world contingency operations. Ninja Mustang is a training event where members of the 51st FW integrate with other units throughout the pacific theater, to develop the lethality and coordination of the U.S. Air Force and its allies in the pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing participated in Ninja Mustang, a training event continuing the Ninja Draggin series that implemented Agile combat employment (ACE) for the 51st FW after relocating to other bases within the Indo-Pacific region, taking place from March 5-7, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan.



The training allowed 51st FW Airmen to be put to the test, operating with limited manpower and resources, in a new and unfamiliar country.



“Ninja Mustang is a training event that creates an opportunity to operate at our full capability in an unfamiliar location, and find a way to integrate with other air assets in the Pacific Air Forces’ region,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Stafford, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot. “It proves that we are able to operate anywhere and can execute the mission using very limited manpower and resources.”



The training included participation from four 51st FW pilots and eight pilots from the 13th Fighter Squadron, who all utilized threat replicators that simulated a realistic adversarial targeting system.



The 13th FS incorporated the 25th and 36th FS into routine training, allowing 51st FW pilots to execute training missions while navigating simulated enemy ground defense systems targeting them.



This training fostered a realistic operational environment and proactively boost the 51st FW's operational prowess for rapid responses to threats in dynamic, contested areas.



“Getting to work with other fighter squadrons in the pacific area of responsibility allows us to adapt and learn how to perform operationally in a new and different environment,” said Lt. Col. Justin Ledvina, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot. “Having this exposure makes us better aviators, and more lethal assets for the 51st Fighter Wing.”