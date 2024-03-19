Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51 FW trains lethality at Misawa AB during Ninja Mustang

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.07.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing participated in Ninja Mustang, a training event continuing the Ninja Draggin series that implemented Agile combat employment (ACE) for the 51st FW after relocating to other bases within the Indo-Pacific region, taking place from March 5-7, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan.

    The training allowed 51st FW Airmen to be put to the test, operating with limited manpower and resources, in a new and unfamiliar country.

    “Ninja Mustang is a training event that creates an opportunity to operate at our full capability in an unfamiliar location, and find a way to integrate with other air assets in the Pacific Air Forces’ region,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Stafford, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot. “It proves that we are able to operate anywhere and can execute the mission using very limited manpower and resources.”

    The training included participation from four 51st FW pilots and eight pilots from the 13th Fighter Squadron, who all utilized threat replicators that simulated a realistic adversarial targeting system.

    The 13th FS incorporated the 25th and 36th FS into routine training, allowing 51st FW pilots to execute training missions while navigating simulated enemy ground defense systems targeting them.

    This training fostered a realistic operational environment and proactively boost the 51st FW's operational prowess for rapid responses to threats in dynamic, contested areas.

    “Getting to work with other fighter squadrons in the pacific area of responsibility allows us to adapt and learn how to perform operationally in a new and different environment,” said Lt. Col. Justin Ledvina, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot. “Having this exposure makes us better aviators, and more lethal assets for the 51st Fighter Wing.”

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 23:33
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
