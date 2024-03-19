Laporte wins Medical Service Corps CGO of the Year

Recently, Team Dover member Capt. Christina Laporte, 436th Medical Group medical logistics flight commander, won the 2023 Company Grade Officer Air Force Health Care Administrator of the Year award.



The award winner is selected based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance.



“[Upon sending in my package for the award] I was thinking, you know what, I’ve done a lot of cool things this year, let’s see what happens,” said Laporte. “I was very surprised, I definitely did not expect to win by any means.”



When Laporte sent in her package in late August 2023, she was deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Laporte was notified of her Major Command-level win in December 2023, which allowed her to compete and win the Air Force-level award in 2024.



“My commander called a huddle, and they start talking about how someone had won an Air Force-level award,” said Laporte. “It didn’t even cross my mind that they were talking about me.”



After returning to Dover AFB from her deployment Laporte re-assumed her duties as 436th MDG medical logistics flight commander.



“I think being a CGO is unique because you have leaders who have done the job much longer than you but as a CGO, from day one, my leaders have trusted me to be a flight commander,” said Laporte. “The first day of being a second lieutenant you’re thrown into a role where you really have to learn to put your rank aside in certain instances and rely on your team.”



Laporte explained that Medical Services Corps CGOs do not have a specialty and can be in charge of many different things.



“I’ve done TRICARE administration, I’ve been the executive before, and now being in logistics every role is so different because every flight is so different,” said Laporte.



Laporte continues to be an inspiration to the people around her, through her ability to lead teams in diverse settings.



“She has three children and she’s a professor, she teaches a bachelor’s class in health care administration,” said 1st Lt. Rose B. Smith, 436th MDG resource management flight commander. “She just keeps going, she’s the greatest [worker] I’ve met in my entire life.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 20:05 Story ID: 466602 Location: DE, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Laporte wins Medical Service Corps CGO of the Year, by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.