Women’s History Month Panel 2024

Photo By Pfc. Rayonne Bissant | The Women's History Month guest panelists pose for a photo after the Women's History Month discussion panel at the Evergreen Theater on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Mar. 8, 2024. The Women's History Month discussion panel was held to showcase the contributions made by Soldiers and civilians alike to highlight the value of forming cohesive teams based on unique backgrounds and experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant)

A panel recognizing Women’s History Month was held at the Evergreen Theater on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Mar. 8, 2024. Panel members shared stories, experiences, and advice to the attendees during the event in honor of women who have accomplished great things in the military.

In a message to all in attendance, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, the commanding general of 7th Infantry Division, said, “I am truly thankful for the women that came before us, paved the way for us, and enabled us to be in the positions you and I are in today.”

The panel members answered questions, told stories and shared their experiences in leadership roles and everyday life. Through their storytelling, the members gave advice on recognizing individual strengths that drive a unique leadership style.

“We feel like we have to be one of the guys,” said Mrs. Kirsten Brunson, a retired Army Judge Advocate General officer, on the topic of women in leadership. “If we were going to be just like them, they wouldn't need us.”

The panel members encouraged women and men to delve deeper into their own unique strengths as people, which aligns with one of the messages delivered by Schmidt prior to the start of the event.

“We must focus on getting the most out of everyone’s talents because we must do this to win, to maintain our place as the greatest military on the face of this earth, to protect the freedom we have in this country, and protect our way of life,” said Schmidt.

The 90-minute event came to an end but panel members still had ideas to express, and stories to tell. Attendees were given the opportunity to ask questions about the speakers’ experiences.

“Knowing women’s history enables us to understand the past more clearly and gives us the power to positively influence the future,” said Air Force Maj. Kaitlyn Monrones, assigned to 627th Logistic Readiness Squadron, and the moderator for the panel, during the closing remarks of the event.