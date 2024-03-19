Luke AFB leadership attends Arizona Commander’s Summit

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – 56th Fighter Wing leadership attended the semi-annual Arizona Commanders Summit, March. 6, 2024, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona to address topics and issues that impact military missions.



In attendance were military commanders and senior leadership from Yuma Proving Ground, Davis-Monthan AFB, Luke AFB, the 161st Air Refueling Wing, Fort Huachuca, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, and other Arizona-based military units. Also in attendance were community leaders from around Arizona including Mayor Clea McCae, mayor of Sierra Vista.



“This crucial gathering occurs twice a year,” said McCae. “Allowing senior military leaders, commanders stationed throughout Arizona, Game & Fish, Arizona Board of Regents representatives, and AZ Department of Veteran Affairs to exchange vital information, foster relationships, and establish collaborative channels for resource-sharing.”



The summit, hosted at a different military installation every six months, provides a forum for leaders to convene and discuss matters pertaining to military operations, including personnel, structure, and foreign influences. U.S. Army Col. John Ives, Fort Huachuca garrison commander, spoke about the importance of working with the community to improve quality of life for military personnel.



“The Arizona commander’s summit reinforces the shared interests of the joint commanders,” said Ives. “Access to training, quality of life of our service members and their families, and the nuanced resiliency we must develop in our people.”



Throughout the day’s discussions, key leadership evaluated obstacles and formed relationships with the aim of exchanging resources to optimally accomplish the diverse objectives of those present, for a common goal.



"These semi-annual summits are crucial to strengthening our collaboration across Arizona. They highlight our need and ability to analyze and work toward solutions that impact all Arizona military installations and organizations,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th FW commander. “In turn, we better accomplish our unique mission sets and provide better care for our service members and their families. While we are fortunate to have representatives from different services, components and community partnerships, these summits are underpinned by our common commitment to national defense.”



In this era of great power competition, the ability for installation commanders and other key leaders to connect on a regular basis in person has been crucial in fostering a “one team, one fight” mentality, developing a cohesive common organizational identity needed to face the challenges that lie ahead.

Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 Story by A1C Katelynn Jackson