Deputy Chief, Central Security Service, National Security Agency visits GAFB

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas–U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Matteo Martemucci, Deputy Chief, Central Security Service, National Security Agency visited Goodfellow Air Force Base and learned about the cryptological training curriculum and its functions, February 29.

The 316th Training Squadron is home to all the cryptologic training for the Air Force and most cryptologic analysts across the Department of Defense. Maj. Gen. Martemucci had a first-hand look into training operations and spoke of future challenges intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance warriors can expect to face.

“What the 316 is, what we teach, what we produce, is the base level of every cryptologic entity in the enterprise, gets as an entry-level person,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Trent Blair, 316th Training Squadron, director of operations. “What we're talking about doing is trying to raise the bar on that entry-level person. And don't get me wrong. Everyone's going to be a three-level walking out of their tech school, right? We're trying to get them to a better three level.”

On his visit, Maj. Gen. Martemucci had the opportunity to visit Operation Lone Star, the 315th Training Squadron Capstone exercise focused on training future intelligence professionals to counter the growing threat of near-peer adversaries and maintain preparedness for all scenarios.

