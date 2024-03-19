100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment goes to Freedom Shield 24

Photo By Spc. Victoria Morgan | A Republic of Korea K-30 BIHO tank lays down cover fire so tanks can advance farther...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Victoria Morgan | A Republic of Korea K-30 BIHO tank lays down cover fire so tanks can advance farther into the training area during a combined joint live-fire exercise with the 2nd Infantry Division/Combined Division ROK-US Division, 8th Army, during Freedom Shield 24, March 14, 2024, in South Korea. In support of the Armistice Agreement, Freedom Shield 24, underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the United States to defend the Republic of Korea. (Texas Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Morgan, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment). see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The unmistakable rumble of a Republic of Korea K-30 BIHO Tank (Korean: Hanja, meaning “Flying Tiger”) could be felt deep in my chest. Through my camera’s lens I look down range for that special spot. I barely turn the focus ring, my knees digging into the rocks, and I am so excited, this is my first time to shoot anything like this. Suddenly, the tank pivots a bit one way, then the other, and I hear prrrrrrtht as shell casings rapidly fly out of the left side, peppering the ground before me. I look down range where more than 300 rounds just pummeled the earth. I can see gray smoke and dust billowing in an ever-larger plume. I can smell the acrid scent of the smoke. I am in awe with this mission.

I am one of 16 Texas Army National Guard Soldiers from the 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 71st Troop Command, here in South Korea to assist the public affairs office of the 2nd Infantry Division – ROK-U.S. Combined Division, Eighth Army, by supporting the annual exercise, Freedom Shield 24, Feb. 29 through March 16, 2024.

Eighth Army wrote in a press release about Freedom Shield, "Participation in this annual exercise aims to improve interoperability between Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea, the United Nations Command, and ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff, ensuring their ability to fortify the combined defense posture and enhance Alliance response capabilities against a spectrum of security threats. It will feature live, virtual, constructive, and field-based training, engaging personnel from the military services and other federal agencies."

The division public affairs office wanted to boost their coverage of the annual event, while also observing how an MPAD could support and expand its public affairs operations. This is the first time the combined division utilized a U.S. National Guard unit to assist their public affairs operations for an event of this size. The exercise fits perfectly into the MPAD’s two-week annual training requirement.

One of the MPAD’s public affairs representatives, Spc. Savion Johnson, considers himself lucky, saying, "I think this mission has been very beneficial, especially since we are from Texas and being in the National Guard. There's not a lot of opportunities for something like this. I consider myself fortunate to be here in South Korea, working alongside active-duty public affairs Soldiers. It's been a revelation that’s allowed me to hone my skills and share knowledge with them as well".

Freedom Shield is an 11-day joint forces training exercise that occurs at multiple training sites in South Korea. FS24, supports the Armistice Agreement by underscoring the enduring military partnership between the Republic of Korea and the U.S. These events are intended to simulate how the Republic of Korea's army would respond to actions that could potentially come from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, formally referred to as North Korea. They prepare for land, sea, air, cyber, and space attacks. The ROK army works alongside the Eighth Army Soldiers stationed in South Korea. This partnership creates a force multiplier and is crucial for South Korea’s security and the security of the world. The ROK-U.S. relationship reinforces the Alliance's role as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the United States' unwavering commitment to defending the Republic of Korea.

A public affairs Non-Commissioned Officer with the MPAD, Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, reflects on how he felt about the exercise, saying, "Working towards this common goal has been a good, combined effort. I think the exercise is a good one that needs to be supported and kept going because it is important to the region to support security here. We've received some good training, especially with people who don't have as many years in [service] or as much real-world experience in Army stuff.”.

The 100th MPAD covered multiple events throughout FS24, including a Media Day where media outlets could document training. ROK and U.S. soldiers trained each other in a variety of tasks from logistics, supply, and refueling, to welding and first aid. This combined training prepares our allies to meet any threat, as well as ensuring that both forces understand how the other operates and can step in when needed. Multiple VIPs were given escorted tours of the training grounds. Most notable included U.S. Army Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of the United Nations Command/ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command, and the Secretary of the Republic of Korea Army Gen. Park An-su.

Pilots and crew with the 4-2 Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, and ROK Navy 2nd Fleet performed live-fire exercises. The operations were successfully completed with AH-64 Apache and UH-64 Blackhawk helicopters.

A mass communication specialist with the MPAD, Spc. James Garcia covered the live-fire event. He described what he felt being strapped into the crew chief’s spot, “We ended up going out over the ocean. I was already seated in the crew chief’s spot all strapped up. The crew members were very accommodating in helping me get the video shots. If I told them where I needed to go to get my best shot, they would do what they could to make that happen. The other feeling was this is extremely cold! I wore my ‘snivel gear’, but I was just freezing hanging out that window,”. In the end, Gacia was able to get the video shots he needed. And even though he was so cold, still loved being in helicopters.

Eighth Army wrote in a press release regarding the aviation live fire portion of FS24 exercise, "Both units worked to integrate systems and processes by utilizing multi-domain detection and attack platforms such as the MQ-1C Grey Eagle, Unmanned Aircraft System, and AH-64 Apache for rapid target identification and elimination. This training aims to enhance interoperability and elevate combat readiness".

Multiple teams of public affairs Soldiers from the MPAD and 2ID covered every stage of the exercise, collecting photos, B-roll footage, interviews, and reels. An event of this size with this much mission diversity more closely replicates our wartime missions allowing us to train as we fight.

The five-day Air Assault exercise involved more than 34 aircraft. Soldiers from the ROK Army 2nd Rapid Response Division loaded into dozens of U.S. Army helicopters, CH-64 Chinooks; considered the U.S. Army helicopter fleet’s “workhorse.” The air assault mission would not be complete without attack helicopters, U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches, known as the world’s, most lethal helicopters. The combined forces used multiple ground attacks through the night to successfully secure their objective, while the AH-64 Apaches provided overwatch security.

The 100th MPAD is no stranger to overseas annual training exercises. The unit has completed ten such training missions in nearly as many countries, including one in Seoul, South Korea (2001). Other locations include Panama, Japan, Poland, Germany, Lithuania, the Dominican Republic, and the Netherlands. The concept of “train as we fight” means even more to the MPAD Soldiers because the entire reason detachments of this nature exist is to augment active duty or reserve units for deployments. These annual training events ensure Soldiers continue to sharpen their critical skills and hone their soldier skills as well.

I consider this public affairs job one of the best jobs in the Army. On any given mission we get to experience a little bit of everyone else's job while also documenting history. Our Soldiers will have opportunities to embed with other units, which truly helps with building working relationships inside our own organization and with other Army components.

U.S. Army Col. Juan Martinez, the Director of Public Affairs, Eighth Army, oversaw integrating the 100th MPAD in South Korea, for Freedom Shield 24. In reflecting on how the MPAD performed during the exercise, he said, "Strategic messaging and efficient communication are largely made possible by 100th MPAD's involvement in Freedom Shield 24. Their public affairs experience aids in accurately covering the exercise and communicating its success to our audiences, promoting credibility and transparency. The 100th MPAD's ability to quickly surge and provide expert PA support provides commanders the flexibility and capability required to meet its communication goals.".

Martinez continued, saying, "The successful integration of the 100th MPAD into operations with the 8th Army and 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division underscores the value of public affairs in military missions and sets a precedent for future collaborations. This experience fosters collaboration and a deeper understanding and appreciation of the role of MPAD’s in enhancing the effectiveness of military operations, suggesting a greater role for public affairs in future strategic and tactical planning,".

As the training ended and members of the MPAD packed their camera equipment, I reflected on the events I covered and the sites I saw. I will never forget the feeling of the tank’s blasting or the reverberations of the Chinooks flying overhead, or the warmth of a bowl of rice from the Korean BBQ restaurant after a day running battle drills. I knew that in the end, I would miss the relationships I built with the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) soldiers and the 2nd ID PAO team members and everything they did to help me with achieving my goals.