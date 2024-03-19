Fort Moore to celebrate grand opening of USO Center

Photo By Julia Hart | FORT MOORE, Ga. – The Maneuver Center of Excellence leadership and United Service...... read more read more Photo By Julia Hart | FORT MOORE, Ga. – The Maneuver Center of Excellence leadership and United Service Organizations representatives officially unveil Fort Moore’s USO Center at its grand opening Feb. 1, 2024. From left to right: Retired Maj. Gen. Tom Wessels, former Chair of the USO Georgia Advisory Council; Col. Colin P. Mahle, Fort Moore garrison commander; Mary Lou Austin, Executive Director, USO Georgia; Christoper Plamp, Chief Operating Officer, USO; Maj. Gen. Buzzard, MCoE and Fort Moore commanding general; Lisa Marie Riggins, Regional President, USO Southeast Region; Susan Cahoon, Chair of the USO Georgia Advisory Council; Jean Ellis, USO Georgia Advisory Council member; Rob Pintanero, USO Georgia Advisory Council member. see less | View Image Page

FORT MOORE, Ga. – Leaders from the Maneuver Center of Excellence and United Service Organizations representatives hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m., marking the official opening of their newest center, the Fort Moore USO.



The establishment of the new center was carefully coordinated between MCoE leadership and the USO and will provide programs and services to over 40,000 active-duty service members and their families who call Fort Moore home.



This new center is the product of a dual project between U.S. Army Garrison Fort Moore and USO. In a collaborative effort, the command team and Directorate of Public Works identified an existing facility on the installation that was centrally located with the potential to add value to Fort Moore. Working with USO, together they renovated the building and repaired utilities, ensuring a safe, inhabitable, and functional space to benefit our community.



Maj. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard, MCoE and Fort Moore commanding general, led the ceremony, joined by Lisa Marie Riggins, USO Southeast Region president, and Mary Lou Austin, USO Georgia executive director.



"The USO's presence on Fort Moore is a testament to the enduring support our nation provides, and I am confident it will enhance the quality of life for our community." Buzzard said.



The new USO center will serve as a home away from home, where service members and their families can go for special programs, offering a warm and welcoming lounge, internet connectivity for guests, healthy drinks and snacks, and various forms of entertainment such as board games, video games, TV, books, and more.



“The USO is grateful for the tremendous support and coordination we have received from MCoE leadership in establishing a USO center at Fort Moore,” said Riggins. “USO centers are the cornerstone of USO service delivery, and we are excited to provide high quality, generationally relevant programs and services to the over 40,000 service members and their families who call Fort Moore home.”



The Fort Moore USO center will also deliver additional programming during special observances and holidays throughout the year, to include support from the Mobile USO Program that travels throughout the state and across the U.S. southeast region providing programs and services to service members and their families.