Renovated and ready to serve: New VA Benefits Delivery at Discharge Intake Site officially opens

Photo By Lance Cpl. Alyssa DeCrane | Employees with Veterans Affairs (VA) Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD) Intake Site pose for a photo after the VA BDD Office ribbon cutting ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 18, 2024. The new VA BDD Intake Site, located at Bldg. 316 on G Street, supports service members through the BDD process, allowing service members to file a claim for service-connected disabilities up to 180 days prior to separation. The BDD site also supports service members going through the Integrated Disability Evaluation System process and veterans seeking support from the VA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. DeCrane)

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) debuted their new Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD) Intake Site today during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune. The new site, located in Building 316 on G Street, is home to representatives from the VA and veteran service organizations (VSO) who are focused on guiding service members through the disability claims process.



The site is already open and ready to assist service members and veterans. Just last month, the BDD Intake Site handled 81 in-person appointments and 64 walk-ins, according to Michael Pike, the BDD Intake Site Supervisor.



Originally opened in 1999, the BDD Intake Site supports service members from MCB Camp Lejeune, Camp Johnson, Camp Geiger and Marine Corps Air Stations New River and Cherry Point. Designed as a collaboration between the VA and Department of Defense, the BDD program allows service members to apply for VA disability compensation benefits between 180 to 90 days prior to separation. This timeframe permits the VA to review medical records, schedule needed exams and evaluate claims before separation.



The new location will allow the VA to better care for Marines and Sailors as they look to separate from the military. Speaking to the BDD staff, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune Executive Director Mike Scalise said “You're going to be more efficient, and you're going to be able to take care of those Marines and Sailors as they exit.” Scalise remarked on his time in the Marine Corps, noting “They [service members] look to you for guidance, because they're about to embark on a chapter in their life that they hadn't thought about for a long time--some four years, some 30.”



In addition to BDD claims, the intake site also supports service members going through the Integrated Disability Evaluation System claims process and provides support through the Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program and Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors.



“When service members leave the military, it's a stressful time, not knowing necessarily where they're going to be working or what they're going to be doing,” said Mr. Mark Bilosz, director, Winston-Salem VA Regional Benefit Office. “We serve veterans and service members, helping them get disability evaluation claims completed and also helping them get employment as they transition to civilian life.”



If you are ready to get started on your disability claim, visit https://benefits.va.gov/BENEFITS/benefits-delivery-discharge-program.asp for a list of requirements.



The BDD Intake Site on MCB Camp Lejeune is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 910-451-0801 or stop by Building 316.