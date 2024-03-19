Medical Center Team Member Rings the Bell of Hope

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (March 14, 2024) --A member of the team at Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC), Mrs. Renee Furman, joyfully rang the bell to commemorate the completion of her final chemotherapy session. March 14th holds a special place in her heart, as it marks a significant milestone in her cancer treatment journey.

Mrs. Furman, a seasoned professional with over 35 years of experience in radiology, dedicated the last 25 years of her career to the mammography department. The news of her own breast cancer diagnosis came as a shock to her. Despite being presented with the choice of receiving treatment at larger facilities, she made the decision to stay and receive care at ATAMMC.



At 1:30 p.m., surrounded by a supportive community, Renee rang the bell, symbolizing her resilience and hope. The presence of others who have shared similar experiences added to the sense of unity and strength in overcoming challenges. This momentous occasion was shared with her family, friends, and dedicated caregivers who have stood by her side through chemotherapy, radiation, oral chemo, surgeries, and other treatments. Even those who couldn’t be present in person, like her extended family, witnessed the emotional event through Zoom, while her colleagues cheered her on.

The tradition of ringing the bell marks the end of cancer treatment and it holds deep significance for patients giving them a beacon of hope. Both patients and their caregivers benefit from this triumphant act of strength and survival.



Ringing the bell represents resilience, hope, and the triumph of the human spirit in the face of cancer. It’s a powerful tradition that celebrates life beyond treatment.



"I am truly grateful for the exceptional care I received from my dedicated breast care team, from the initial imaging to the heartfelt moment of ringing the bell," expressed Furman. "The level of care and compassion extended to me, witnessed by both myself and my patients, exceeded my expectations compared to what I anticipated elsewhere. ATAMMC's breast care system is truly awesome!"

