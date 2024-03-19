Munson Army Health Center adds ScriptCenter service to support beneficiaries

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | From left Munson Army Health Center team members, Pfc. John Lingo, pharmacy...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | From left Munson Army Health Center team members, Pfc. John Lingo, pharmacy technician; Capt. Jacob VanBemmel, pharmacy chief; Col. Shane Mendenhall, commander; Sgt. Maj. Jason Trevino, senior enlisted leader; and Devantre Blackmon, pharmacy technician; participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating the addition of a ScriptCenter in the health center’s East entrance, March 18. The automated pharmacy kiosk and locker system is a safe, secure, and controlled way to pick up prescription refills from Munson. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas -- Munson Army Health Center formally activated a ScriptCenter prescription distribution kiosk at MAHC’s East entrance during a ribbon cutting ceremony, Monday, March 18.



“The ScriptCenter provides our patients a convenient prescription refill pickup option. This convenience translates into less congestion in the pharmacy, and reduced wait times,” said Col. Shane Mendenhall, MAHC commander.



Patients may currently access the ScriptCenter weekdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Mendenhall said that the health center’s pharmacy and facilities staff are working out plans that will allow patients to access ScriptCenter 24/7.



“This will improve access, allowing patients to pick up their refills when it is convenient for them,” said Mendenhall said.



Patients picking up new prescriptions will still need to visit the pharmacy.



“At this time, we are opening the ScriptCenter for refill prescriptions only,” said Capt. Jacob VanBemmel, pharmacist and officer in charge of Munson’s Department of Pharmacy. “We still need to meet face to face when issuing a new prescription for the first time in to order to discuss any concerns or questions a patient may have.”



Patients may select ScriptCenter when they activate refills, either by calling the number on their prescription label or online through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal by selecting the “Rx Refills” tab in the upper right panel on the portal’s homepage.



Patients can retrieve their refill from the Script Center with their Military ID or by fingerprint after a one-time account activation.



Refills will be available in the ScriptCenter two business days after a refill is activated for ScriptCenter pick-up and remains available in the system for 10 days.



If the medication is not picked up, it will be returned to the pharmacy. Refrigerated prescriptions and controlled substances, which account for only a small portion for refills, will continue to be dispensed from Munson’s pharmacy.



“We are very excited to provide this new capability to our patients,” said Mendenhall.