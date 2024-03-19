Voices of the 131st: Airmen reflect on Women’s History Month

Service members across the 131st Bomb Wing collectively expressed the significance of honoring Women’s History Month and recognizing the accomplishments and contributions women have made throughout history.



“So many women from the past made sacrifices that afforded our current women the rights and capabilities to serve our community and nation today,” said Master Sgt. Kirsten Lovins, recruiting flight chief for the 131st Bomb Wing. “We are separate and unique in our own ways, but together we make an incredibly strong team,” said Lovins.



Lovins said she joined to serve alongside the men and women sacrificing for our country, a feeling shared by Senior Airman Jennafer Beckham, a low observable structural maintainer for the 131st Maintenance Group.



“After watching the earthquake in Haiti I knew it was my duty to help make a difference,” said Beckham. One of her values is being part of a team and she enjoys how everyone in her shop works together and accomplishes amazing things.



Women’s History Month is an occasion for Beckham to reflect on her service in the Air National Guard.



“It is truly an honor to serve,” Beckham said. “I hope in some way I can inspire others to find the best version of themselves and the pride I have been fortunate enough to feel because I serve.”



Senior Master Sgt. Nicole Willeford, a personnelist and wing secretary for the 131st Bomb Wing, had similar thoughts on her service and what Women’s History Month means to her.



Willeford said she views Women’s History Month as an opportunity to honor the women who served before her and pave the way for those serving after.



“I love putting on the uniform everyday and being a positive influence on all Airmen,” Willeford said.



These Airmen have shown the importance of Women’s History Month by sharing their reflections on this observance. Their reflections emphasize the cultivation of strength through resilience and diversity, which serves to fortify our military community.

