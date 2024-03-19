Walter Reed Promotes Sustainability Through Eco-Friendly Initiatives

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Health Agency (DHA) partners with Practice Greenhealth (PGH) to track...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Defense Health Agency (DHA) partners with Practice Greenhealth (PGH) to track sustainability metrics and allow military hospitals and clinics to compare their sustainability performance against their civilian counterparts. PGH is a membership organization representing health care organizations committed to the integration of sustainability principles and practices as a means to better protect the health of patients, staff, the communities served, and the environment. Photo Credit: Defense Health Agency. see less | View Image Page

By James A. Black – WRNMMC Office of Command Communications

Defense Health Agency’s Sustainability Initiative



Walter Reed continues to lead the way in supporting the Defense Health Agency’s Sustainability Initiative by working with vendors to purchase locally, ethically produced products in an all-out effort to support the health of its patients, staff, community and the environment. As a result, the hospital’s Nutrition Services Department strives to save money by reducing food waste and becoming an even better steward of the region’s natural resources.



Café 8901: Walter Reed’s Main Dining Facility



When running at full tilt, Walter Reed’s food operations feed about 4,000 people a day Monday through Friday, providing nearly round-the-clock service. On a regular basis, Café 8901’s dieticians and chefs conduct menu meetings, review customer satisfaction surveys, and stay abreast of the best practices in the food and beverage industry. The goal is to provide patients and patrons with an array of delicious, nutritious food choices in an atmosphere that gives diners a “time-out” before they “time-in” to the balance of their day.



“We are routinely adjusting our forecasting based off sales reports in order to minimize food waste as much as possible,” shared U.S. Army Cpt. Ryan P. Farley, the assistant chief of Food Service Operations.”

Each day Farley meets with some combination of supervisors, chefs and dietitians to ensure that operations are running smoothly and to share ideas on potential new offerings.



“Our menus are more diverse than what you might find in other military settings,” said Kevin Lamont Moses, Sr., a food service worker who customizes meal plans for diabetics, seniors, and other patients with dietary preferences.



Enthusiastic staffers and visitors congregate at Café 8901, ready to swap stories while feasting on stout deli sandwiches or an array of festive salads.



The most popular food stations inside Café 8901 include the World Bistro, Fit and Flavorful, the Chef’s Table, and the Grille.



Eco-Friendly Initiatives



“We have been working to find the most efficient containers to use for our takeout options,” explained Farley, who partnered with waste management stakeholders to move away from Styrofoam and plastic products to more paper-based biodegradable

containers.



Walter Reed’s Facilities Department recently installed a state-of-the-art aerobic digester designed to process food waste on site, reducing vehicle movements, minimizing Co2 emissions and eliminating bad odors by using a novel machine



According to stakeholders, the device mimics the natural digestion process by mixing food waste with microorganisms, creating a liquid which may be safely discharged through Walter Reed’s existing plumbing infrastructure.



Engineers estimate that aerobic digesters can process anywhere from 160 kilograms to one ton of waster per day, a game-changer providing sustainable operational benefits and reducing the emission of greenhouse gases, which scientists have linked to global warming.



Becoming A Change Agent for Sustainability



“My vision for Walter Reed is that sustainability will become integrated in all aspects of the hospital’s operation: from how we build new buildings, to which products we buy, to how we consume and then dispose of food, medical waste, and other materials,” said U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Renuka Rees.



Rees has been the team lead and the face of Walter Reed’s diverse Sustainability Committee, comprising members from a variety of directorates, including the hospital’s facilities staff of engineering, construction, housekeeping, hazardous materials, regulated waste management, operations, maintenance and other stakeholders.



Last year, Walter Reed received the Greenhealth Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation's leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care. Rees wants to ensure that Walter Reed continues to champion sustainability.



That’s why the team has met recently to drill down on the data and supporting documents needed to retain its Practice Greenhealth certification, a symbol of this hospital’s continued commitment to sustainability.



“By decreasing the environmental footprint of the hospital, Walter Reed’s Sustainability Committee is working to secure a better world for our service members, retirees, their families, and the people of our nation,” emphasized U.S. Army (Dr.) Emad Madha, a surgery resident who is also a member of Walter Reed’s Sustainability Committee.