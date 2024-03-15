CNATT Unit North Island, local mayor celebrate African-American History Month

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO -- The Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit North Island staff...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO -- The Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit North Island staff celebrated African-American History Month with a special guest speaker Feb. 15, Lemon Grove Mayor Raquel Vasquez (center). (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO -- The Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) North Island staff welcomed Mayor Raquel Vasquez of Lemon Grove, California, as the distinguished guest speaker for the African American History Month celebration.



Elected in 2016 and then again in 2020, Vasquez became the city’s and San Diego County’s first African-American female mayor. Vasquez delivered an impassioned speech about how her city played a part in school desegregation of American society.



Lemon Grove, a relatively small city of 27,000, is nestled in southwest San Diego County, just a 10-minute drive from Downtown San Diego. Known as a working class city, Lemon Grove is a historically diverse community.



On Jan. 5, 1931, Mexican-American students were barred from entering the local elementary school with other students, and were redirected to another building. Angry parents fought against the school's decision, and through court, the incident laid the foundation for desegregation across the country. It is known as the "Lemon Grove incident," and it is noted as the United States first successful desegregation case in history, according to reports.



As Vasquez spoke to the CNATTU North Island staff about the history of the city, it was apparent that she's deeply invested in continuing to build upon this heritage. As a Navy spouse of more than 20 years, she has devoted her life to both the Navy and public service within the community.



Vasquez is an advocate of what she calls “the power of the pen through voting."



“If you want to see change in your local community you need to vote, and you need to vote your heart!” Vasquez said.



Just like the parents of the Mexican students realized in 1931, Vasquez said, “To create change in your community, you must be involved and change always starts at the local level.”