CLIF connects the connectors in the Fort Gregg-Adams community

Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, the commanding general of U.S. Army Combined Arms Support...... read more read more Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, the commanding general of U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams, shakes hands with Master Sgt. Leonides Magallonmata, Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, as he receives a Volunteer Appreciation Award during the Community Leaders Engagement Forum Monday, March 18, 2024, at the Gregg-Adams Club on Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Other Fort Gregg-Adams leaders and award recipients look on. see less | View Image Page

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Gregg-Adams Public Affairs



FORT GREGG-ADAMS — The Community Leader Information Forum got a facelift, with an emphasis on “connecting the connectors.”



The CLIF brings together various installation and community group and provides information on various events and subjects of interest. The event took place March 18 at in a crowded at the Gregg-Adams Club.



Staff members hurriedly brought in extra chairs lining the walls while filling empty spaces to accommodate the many attendees, which included military and civilian leaders as well as Soldiers and employees from around the installation, and others from the nearby civilian communities.



The theme of the meeting is “connecting the connectors,” said Col. James D. Hoyman, Fort Gregg-Adams garrison commander. The goal is to bring together those people who can get word out to the community about what is going on, and what programs are available to the military community on post and beyond.



The meeting presented a greater opportunity for those gathered at tables and in the room to ask questions and interact with each other than the previous format which included briefings in the Beaty Theater.



“I want this to be able to continue,” Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, the commanding general of U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams, told the crowd. “I want you to be able to make these connections.”



“One priority presented by the Chief of Staff of the Army involves looking at services a garrison provides to determine what is needed and what may not be as useful,” she said. This involves keeping an eye on what commanders need, and identifying what services are being used by the military community.



“You have a vote in what the garrison delivers to you,” Donahue added.



The CLIF also was a forum for this quarter’s Volunteer Appreciation Awards presented by DFMWR and ACS. The recipients included: Dennis Booth, Fort Gregg-Adams Museum Enterprise; Sgt. 1st Class Krystle Caffee, the 244th Quartermaster Battalion, Community Connect; Marlene Hampton, Survivor Outreach Services; Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Lee Hollaway, Jr. 59th Ordnance Brigade HHC; Master Sgt. Leonides Magallonmata, Sergeant Audie Murphy Club; Rachael Monique, Fort Gregg-Adams Spouses’ Club; 1st Lt. Xavier O’Leary, Tango Comapny, 266 QM BN, 23rd QM Brigade; Staff Sgt. Victoria Ortiz, 262nd Quartermaster Battalion; and Hunter Rollins, Holiday Helper.



Also, members of Petersburg Chapter American Legion Post 2 presented a $15,000 donation to this year’s Army Emergency Relief campaign, raised by members Mark Winecoff, Nick Koast and John Potter.



The campaign’s goal is to raise $120,000 this year. Campaign contributions as of March 13 total $18,516.



Directorates and organizations represented at the CLIF included: Army Community Service, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Directorate of Human Resources, Directorate of Public Works, Directorate of Emergency Services, Religious Support Office, Kenner Army Health Clinic, The Army Wellness Center, the Commissary, the Fort Gregg-Adams Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, Holiday Helper Association, Civilian Welfare Fund, Southern Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce, Hopewell Prince George Chamber of Commerce, and the Petersburg National Battlefield.



The slide presentation for the event can be found here: https://www.dvidshub.net/publication/issues/69893