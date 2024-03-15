Photo By Darwin Lam | 240308-N-TE695-0001 STAFFORD, Va. (March 8, 2024) Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Col....... read more read more Photo By Darwin Lam | 240308-N-TE695-0001 STAFFORD, Va. (March 8, 2024) Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Col. Yuka Nakazato, center, serving as the air and space attaché at the Embassy of Japan, speaks during the NCIS Women’s History Month Celebration event in Stafford, Va., March 8. The Women in NCIS Employee Resource Group sponsored to the event to celebrate women who have made great achievements, including the influential women who have and continue to be part of the foundation of NCIS. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam) see less | View Image Page

NCIS Celebrates Women’s History Month



By Darwin Lam, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Office of Strategic Communications



STAFFORD, Va. – The Naval Criminal Investigative Service hosted the NCIS Women’s History Month Celebration event in Stafford, Va., March 8.



The Women in NCIS Employee Resource Group sponsored the event to celebrate women who have made great achievements, including the influential women who have and continue to be part of the foundation of NCIS.



Special Agent Kay Een, the chief diversity and inclusion officer, offered remarks on the women who paved the path for people like herself.



“They weren't just colleagues; they were mentors, confidants, and champions,” said Een. “They taught me the intricacies of investigative techniques and guided me through the labyrinth of NCISisms… they were the backbone of my early career. They shared their struggles, their triumphs, and their fears, creating a bond that transcended professional boundaries. I understood how my authenticity is my superpower in these spaces and we can truly realize our organizational power when we create such spaces where we can show up as our authentic selves.”



Dr. Jean Kanokogi, retired U.S. Food and Drug Administration federal law enforcement officer, delivered a keynote address where she emphasized her mother’s perseverance and accomplishments while struggling to have women compete in the sport of judo during the 1984 Olympics.



She shared how her mother’s pursuit for equality eventually became successful.



“She kept on going, aligning herself with the American Civil Liberties Union to file a discrimination lawsuit against the International Olympic Committee,” said Kanokogi.



They won and women were formally invited to compete in judo at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.



“Ikigai means having a sense of purpose in life,” Kanokogi shared. “My mother found her purpose and I empower all of you to find your own.”



Followed by Kanokogi’s keynote speech was a discussion panel, covering topics of intersectionality in women’s leadership and the role of mentorship for underrepresented women in the workplace. The panelists included NCIS’ Deputy Director for Operational Support Elizabeth Pierri, Executive Assistant Director Megan Bolduc, Executive Assistant Director Laukik Suthar, Executive Assistant Director Kurt Thomas, Assistant Director Danielle James, Senior Intelligence Officer James Humphreys, Special Agent Keronett Langlois, Embassy of the Republic of Germany’s Senior Liaison Officer Frauke Schlembach, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Col. Yuka Nakazato, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Terrence Jones, and Cyber Bytes Foundation Director of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships Amanda Sawicz.



Pierri shared her insight on organizational improvement with gender equality.



“Allyship starts here with women supporting women, men supporting women, and women supporting men,” she said. “Publicly praise those around you and help if you see someone is struggling. Don’t be a part of negative behaviors and speak up when others are being negative. Don’t be a bystander, anyone can set an example and positively influence others.”



The event concluded with a flash mentorship session where participants had the opportunity to receive individual mentorship from the panelists.



Comprised of about 2,000 personnel, with more than 1,000 serving as federal Special Agents, NCIS is unique among U.S. military criminal investigative organizations as it is a civilian-ran agency and is headed by a civilian law enforcement professional who reports directly to the Secretary of the Navy.



Today, NCIS operates in approximately 191 locations, in more than 41 countries. Given the organization's worldwide forward presence, NCIS is often the first federal law enforcement agency on the scene when U.S. interests overseas are affected. In addition to serving at major naval commands around the world, NCIS Special Agents deploy aboard all Navy aircraft carriers and with amphibious task forces. NCIS agents routinely conduct advances before U.S. Navy ships visit non-Navy ports, working with domestic and foreign counterparts to identify and mitigate security threats. NCIS also conducts protective service operations for senior naval officials and visiting dignitaries.



For more information about NCIS, visit https://www.ncis.navy.mil/.