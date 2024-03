Photo Story: Fort McCoy continues working with energy provider to improve electrical grid

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors complete electrical work March 12, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors complete electrical work March 12, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy and Xcel Energy are in the process of changing the electrical grid on post from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said. Wye is a three-phase electrical system that uses a wire for each electrical leg and a separate neutral wire. Delta is also a three-phase but uses one of the legs as the neutral, so it only has three wires. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy and Xcel Energy are continuing the process of changing the electrical grid on post from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System, including into March 2024, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said.



Wye is a three-phase electrical system that uses a wire for each electrical leg and a separate neutral wire.



Delta is also a three-phase but uses one of the legs as the neutral, so it only has three wires. Work will continue throughout the year.



Brandon Gronau with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division Energy Branch discussed the ongoing work in a 2023 news article.



“We — Fort McCoy and Xcel — are in the process of changing from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System,” Gronau said in the past news article. “The basics of that is just how the system is wired. Wye is a three-phase electrical system that uses a wire for each electrical leg and a separate neutral wire. Delta is also a three-phase but uses one of the legs as the neutral, so it only has three wires.”



Gronau said Xcel wanted to do this because they are the installation’s electrical privatization contractor, and they own all of the electrical infrastructure on post.



“Delta can be an unreliable system and is outdated,” Gronau said. “We are the only Delta system that Xcel has in the state, so in order to standardize all of their equipment they made the decision to change us over, too.”



Gronau said the change is good for the installation, especially for the future.



“Fort McCoy’s part in this is resiliency,” Gronau said.



