Home Community Care Program: Making your life easier and more affordable

Finding childcare can be hard! The Air Force Reserve wants to make it easy and less expensive with the

Home Community Care (HCC) program.



The HCC program provides in-home childcare services to Air Force Reservist parents at little to no cost during their monthly scheduled Unit Training Assembly weekend.



This program pairs families with carefully vetted childcare service providers who open their homes to Air

Force Reservists with limited childcare options for their children between the ages of 2 weeks and 12 years.



“This program is a great way for our Reservists to be at ease when they leave their children with someone,” said Frank Devillier, Director of Military and Family Readiness at Barksdale AFB, La. “And it’s at no cost, so that is a big help because sometimes we have single parents that don’t have anyone to watch them.”



Following a 2023 survey, the Air Force Reserve Command found that roughly 67% of its Airmen paid at least $100 per child during the UTA weekend, while 33% paid $200 or more per child. The HCC program however, proves to be a strong competitor to traditional childcare providers as it comes with a zero-dollar price tag for the parents, with a few exceptions.



When asked about the cost of the program Mrs. Janice Bur, Family Childcare Coordinator at Barksdale,

AFB, La., stated that though the program is funded through the Department of the Air Force, parents can be charged if their contracted schedule is not followed.



“The parents can receive a fee if they need care from 6:30 to 4:30 and they pick up at 2:30 or they don’t drop off until 8:00, then the parent is charged out of their pocket for that care,” Bur said. “By doing this we can make sure that everyone is held accountable.”



With safety being a top priority, HCC providers go through intense training and inspections before their names are ever put onto the roster to offer care.



“So, before they can even be licensed through the Air Force, they have to pass all of their background checks,” said Bur. “Any adult members in their home, and their spouses also have to go through background checks, and children over the age of 12 also have to have their local installation records checked.”



Once all the necessary background checks have been completed, applicants then go through an orientation process where they take a weeklong class and are introduced to the different concepts of running their business, setting up their home, and keeping good records.



“As a father, when you talk about serving in the Air Force and you’re leaving your children with someone that’s probable a great fear for a lot of people,” said Devillier. “But when you’re talking about the HCC program, they have requirements to become a provider, they meet with the parents, and they have regular check-ins with Mrs. Janice.”

Bur also mentioned that volunteers must attend and complete trainings on child abuse and neglect, CPR, First Aid, contract writing, health and safety, fire prevention, and Air Force childcare policies and procedures. Afterward, the provider will be inspected by the Departments of Childcare, Fire and Safety, and Health, before their license is passed on to the commander to be approved or denied.



“They [Air Force Reservists] have a high-quality program with high standards that they can use and feel safe,” said Bur. “I think it’s very important they know their kids are happy while they’re there and it’s an open-door policy so they can go in and check on them if they want to. That’s a huge asset to have and one less thing they have to worry about.”



If you or someone that you know is interested in signing up for the HCC program simply complete the

Registration Form and forward it, a copy of your UTA/drill schedule, and the requested times and dates of service to 2FSS.Barksdale.ChildCare@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 16:08 Story ID: 466467 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Hometown: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Home Community Care Program: Making your life easier and more affordable, by Gabrielle Terrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.