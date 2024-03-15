Cruz Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES, Ill. - Seaman Recruit Orland Cruz, a native of Boston, Massachusetts, graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA), Feb. 13.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest sailors. Cruz is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



Cruz said the award is proof that joining the Navy was the right decision.



“This award means that the work invested into me by my family, shipmates, RDCs, church and community is not in vain," said Cruz. "I came here quite lost, and I wasn’t sure about a lot of things. These wonderful people believed in me, and today when I look in the mirror I see the improvement to which they all have contributed. I am more than fortunate and this award is proof of that.”



Cruz enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the chance to better himself and his community.



“I believed there was more for me than just serving myself and my own ambitions,” said Cruz. “I wanted to contribute to the welfare of my community in a more complete way. Of course, joining the military will provide me with the opportunity to further my education and pursue a career in law, but becoming a part of the Navy also allows me to leverage my skills and utilize my abilities to help others as much as possible.”



Cruz, 23, graduated high school from Boston Trinity Academy where he participated in numerous sports including boxing, football, basketball, and track and field. Before joining the Navy, he also attended Johnson & Wales University and hopes to graduate later this year with a Bachelor of Psychology. Cruz’s other passions include playing chess and being as active with his community church.



Cruz’s RDCs, Chief Culinary Specialist Maurice Marsh, Chief Operations Specialist Phillip Brown and Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Jason Moore, guided him through the 10-week process.



“I learned something from each of them that I’ll always carry with me,” said Cruz. “CSC Marsh taught me the importance of multitasking and doing more than just worrying about myself. You can be great, but are you willing to help when your strength is someone else’s weakness? Chief Brown taught me that I can always work harder. Through your actions and character, anyone can become the person they want to be. AZ1 Moore was all about being authentic, building relationships, and earning respect.”



Additionally, Cruz said that on his down days when he would often feel alone, his shipmates were a source of inspiration.



“My shipmates and I have a saying, and it’s one I’ll never forget,” said Cruz. "I may have come here alone, but I’m not leaving here alone.”



Cruz said his biggest challenge was learning to be patient and trusting in the process.



“When will I graduate? When is the next evolution? When will we get our orders?," added Cruz. “There were all these unanswered questions. At the end of the day, I realized that you must trust in the organization and those who are preparing you. If you worry about all those other things, it clouds your judgment and affects your development.”



After graduation, Cruz will attend Cryptologic Technician (Technical) “A” School in Pensacola, Florida, where he will learn to operate and maintain electronic sensors and computer systems and collect, analyze, exploit, and disseminate Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) in accordance with fleet and national tasking.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024