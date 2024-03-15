MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (March 18, 2024) — Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Personal and Professional Development Program partners with Hiring Our Heroes to host its annual, grandee Career Summit at the Jerry Marvel Training and Education Building, MCAS Cherry Point from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 21, 2024.

The event, which is sponsored by Hiring Our Heroes, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is organized with several hours of employment transition classes, workshops, and a job fair of more than 40 employers seeking to fill more than 39,000 job openings. Additionally, it will offer to job seekers — service members, military spouses, and veterans.

This year’s special guest is the 18th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, retired Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, who will kick off the event along with MCAS Cherry Point command leaders.

The event will include classes aimed at helping service members and their families as they transition out of active-duty service. Topics will cover how to prepare financial success, career exploration with industry leaders, interview preparation, SkillBridge and apprenticeship information, and more.

The day will end with an in-person hiring fair targeting service members, military spouses, and veterans.

Hiring Our Heroes is a program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation with a goal to help veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses find meaningful employment opportunities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 15:43 Story ID: 466464 Location: HAVELOCK, NC, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, P&PD, Hiring Our Heroes Host Career Summit, Job Fair at Cherry Point, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.