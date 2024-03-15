Mount Gilead Native Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Special Operator Candidate Trenton McGuirt graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) on Feb. 22, 2024.



McGuirt, from Mount Gilead, North Carolina, enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to fulfill his lifelong ambitions.



“I’ve had two goals for as long as I can remember,” said McGuirt. “I wanted to become a lawyer and be a Navy SEAL. I accomplished the former, and now I’m ready to take on a different kind of challenge. Though I’ve already accomplished a lot in my life, I feel like I’ve yet to reach my full potential. Joining the Navy, and more specifically the Special Warfare community, will allow me to do that.”



McGuirt, 31, graduated from Montgomery Central High School where he was a member of the Beta Club. Additionally, McGuirt was a member of the varsity football and baseball teams and captain of the wrestling team, where he earned All-State Honors during his senior year. After high school, McGuirt attended Coastal Carolina University and received a bachelor’s degree in political science. McGuirt was also awarded his Juris Doctor (J.D.) after graduating from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in 2020.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places McGuirt at the pinnacle of today’s newest sailors. McGuirt is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of this recognition.



McGuirt will use the award for inspiration as he begins his naval career.



“When I learned I won the Military Excellence Award, I felt so appreciative,” McGuirt said. “Honestly I didn’t feel like I did anything that was special enough to deserve it. I was simply fortunate to be part of a great division and did my best to follow orders. As I move forward, I’ll use this award and my experiences here as motivation for the challenging training that’s ahead of me.”



McGuirt’s Recruit Division Commanders (RDC), Chief Fire Controlman Jonathan Golden, Musician 1st Class Daniel Weber and Boatswain’s Mate Second Class Lindsey Liles, guided him through the 10-week process.



“All of my RDCs motivated me throughout boot camp and they deserve most of the credit for this award,” said McGuirt. “Chief Golden in particular realized early on what motivated me. Whenever he got the chance, he made it a point to pit Division 055 against us, because he knew it fed my competitive spirit and ultimately would drive me to perform at a higher level.”



Additionally, McGuirt said his fellow recruits are what helped push him to success.



“Four of the six award winners are part of my division,” said McGuirt. “This is an indication of the caliber of recruits I’ve had the pleasure of training with. Being a part of such an impressive division has motivated me to do my best. As recruit commander petty officer, it was truly a pleasure to lead division 911 and be a part of such a special group of recruits.”



McGuirt said his biggest challenge, like many of the other recruits in his division, was the time he had to spend away from his family.



“Not seeing or being able to speak to my wife on a regular basis was tough,” said McGuirt. “I overcame this challenge by leaning on my fellow recruits. The ability to bond with guys who were making similar sacrifices got me through those difficult weeks.”



After graduation, McGuirt will attend Naval Special Warfare Preparatory School before moving on to Navy Special Warfare Operator training in Coronado, California. There he will learn how to perform a multitude of duties in support of special operations missions and operate on, under, and from the sea, in the air and on land.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 14:31 Story ID: 466452 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: MOUNT GILEAD, NC, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mount Gilead Native Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command, by Marc Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.