Press Release: New Orleans-based Worldwide-Focused Marine Corps Headquarters to Change Commanders During Traditional Large-Scale Military Ceremony

New Orleans-based Worldwide-Focused Marine Corps Headquarters to Change Commanders During Traditional Large-Scale Military Ceremony



What: New Orleans-based Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South will hold a formal, traditional Marine Corps change of command ceremony between outgoing Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon and incoming Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV.



Who: Marine Forces Reserve, which oversees all Marine Corps Reserve activities worldwide, and Marine Forces South, which oversees all Marine Corps operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean. Both commands are led by one three-star general.



Where: The commands’ headquarters, Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, 2000 Opelousas Ave, New Orleans, Louisiana 70114.



When: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 21.



Why: The outgoing general will pass command to the incoming general, who will lead two Force-level staffs of more than 1,800 Marines, Sailors, and civilians that manage strategic and operational Marine Corps forces across the globe from its headquarters located in historic Algiers.



MEDIA CREDENTIALING



Media outlets must request media credentials no later than 5 P.M. on March 20, 2024 to:

2nd Lt. Sean Cloherty, contact info in header.



Credentialed media to meet at the Marine Corps Support Facility front gate, located at 2000 Opelousas Avenue, no later than 10:30 a.m. the day of the event.



Photo/Video/Interview Opportunities:



The pageantry of a formal, traditional Marine Corps change of command ceremony, which traces history back to the time of the Roman Legions where the passing of the commander's baton occurred in front of hundred of troops to signify the leader who would take them into battle.



The outgoing and incoming commander and local and state officials can be approached for comments after the ceremony.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 13:48 Story ID: 466441 Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Press Release: New Orleans-based Worldwide-Focused Marine Corps Headquarters to Change Commanders During Traditional Large-Scale Military Ceremony, by 2LT Sean Cloherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.