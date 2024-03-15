NMRLC Celebrates Women's History Month

Photo By Julius Evans | March is Women’s History Month and this year’s theme is, “Women Who Have Made...... read more read more

Photo By Julius Evans | March is Women’s History Month and this year’s theme is, “Women Who Have Made Great Achievements." This is in recognition of the countless contributions women have made in creating a positive and brighter future. Women’s contributions are acknowledged throughout March, a time when we celebrate the struggles and accomplishments of women throughout U.S. history. NMRLC's Deputy Design Director, LT Cassidhe Griffiths, shares her thoughts on the importance of Women's History Month. see less | View Image Page